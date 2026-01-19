Wales to Host Final UK Stage of 2027 Tour de France

Wales is set to host the final UK Stage of 2027 Tour de France.

The Wales stage will start in Welshpool and finish in Cardiff on Sunday 4 July 2027, marking the third UK stage of the men’s race and climax of the UK Grand Depart before the riders move on to France.

Visit Wales said this will be the biggest free-to-spectate sporting event ever held in the UK, providing “a huge opportunity to showcase Wales’ landscapes, culture and varied pan-Wales cycling offer to a global audience”.

Geraint Thomas OBE will take on a new role as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador in the run-up to the Tour. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and 2018 Tour de France winner will help promote Wales as a top global cycling destination, working with Visit Wales to highlight Wales’ world-class routes and landscapes, engage local communities and businesses across Wales and inspire young cyclists.

The stage will follow a route through the market towns of Mid Wales, over Bannau Brycheiniog/the Brecon Beacons and through the South Wales Valleys before finishing in Cardiff.

Geraint Thomas said:

“I’m incredibly proud to be announced as Wales’ Cycling Ambassador as we prepare for the 2027 Tour de France. The Tour coming to Wales is massive – these roads, these climbs and these fans are made for cycling, and now the world gets to see that. I can’t wait to play my part in welcoming the Tour, inspiring riders young and old, and helping make this a moment Wales will never forget.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“With epic road climbs, quiet country lanes, incredible mountain biking and traffic free trails, Wales offers something for every rider. Our range of cycling opportunities across all disciplines of the sport will be showcased to a global audience during the Tour, along with Wales’ distinctive culture, epic landscapes, iconic attractions and a “croeso” (welcome) like no other. “Not only is the Tour coming to Wales going to be a thrilling experience for cycling fans worldwide, it’s an invaluable opportunity to show Wales’ breathtaking scenery and excellent cycle routes to a global audience.”

Cardiff Council Leader Cllr Huw Thomas welcomed the announcement that the Tour de France will come to Cardiff for the first time in its history, saying:

“Cardiff has a proven track record of delivering world class sporting events, and hosting the finish of stage three of the Tour in July 2027 will be another exciting opportunity for the city. “It’s another fantastic chance to remind the world just how special Cardiff is when it comes to staging major events. As one of the world’s most watched sporting events we’ll welcome visitors from across the globe who can expect a unique, family friendly atmosphere, with plenty to enjoy throughout their visit.”

Leader of Powys County Council Cllr Jake Berriman said:

“There is no greater honour in cycling than hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Départ. Since it started leaving France in the 1950s the Tour de France has started abroad on 26 occasions, visiting Ireland, Italy, Germany and England along the way – but this is the first stage to be held in Wales. “Powys is well versed in hosting major cycling events having enjoyed several Tour of Britain stage events along with the Women’s Tour, all of which generated a significant economic boost for the county, particularly its hospitality sector, and provided a world-wide platform to showcase the county as a holiday destination. The last time the grand depart was in Great Britain was in 2014 when it started in north Yorkshire and provide a reported £100 million boost to the economy. “The grand depart will be part of an epic summer for Powys – we will host the Royal Welsh Show, International Six Day enduro, National Eisteddfod and the Grant Depart in the space of a few weeks. The summer of 2027 will go down as a once in a life-time opportunity to provide a massive boost to the county’s economic well-being.”

The UK Government said that staging the races is forecast to deliver more than £150 million in economic benefits to the UK.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“It is brilliant news that fans of the Tour de France will be able to watch this incredible event on the roads of Wales for the first time. It will also bring huge economic benefits to local businesses and our tourism industry. “We have a proud cycling heritage, with Geraint Thomas being one of only three British cyclists to have won the Tour de France. I am really looking forward to the next chapter of our cycling story in 2027.”

Visit Wales said it had an ambition for Wales to become the UK’s leading cycling tourism destination. It said that hosting the Tour provides a springboard for long-term benefits, building a legacy of improved health, wellbeing, and community pride as well as providing a platform to boost the visitor economy in Wales.

The Welsh Government / Visit Wales is conducting a Cycling Tourism Product Mapping for Wales study. The findings will directly inform future investment priorities; the development of flagship cycling destination hubs, trails and experiences for all types of cyclists; and marketing activity.