Wales Tech Week to Return with 2021 Date Announced

Wales Tech Week will return this summer, following a successful inaugural event in 2020.

The week-long festival, which brings together leading figures in the global technology community, will take place across the 21st – 25th June 2021 as a virtual festival streaming across the world, in real time.

The free to attend event promises a five day summer festival experience packed with world class speakers from some of the most innovative companies in Wales and beyond, across multiple ‘stages’ throughout the week.

Each virtual stage will play host to different technologies and sectors, featuring interactive workshops, talks, roundtables, panel sessions and more, appealing to both those working in tech or those simply ‘tech curious’ as to how tech can transform their businesses, careers and lives.

The announcement comes after the success of the first-ever Wales Tech Week in 2020, which saw more than 3,500 virtual attendees come together from 17 countries for the inaugural event

Created by non-profit organisation Technology Connected, Wales Tech Week was founded to boost the profile of Wales’ emerging technology industry both domestically and internationally, and bring together the global tech community to connect, learn and inspire.

Lats year’s festival featured a smorgasbord of events including the launch of Wales’ Blockchain network, an interactive video game building workshops, talks from leading CGI & SFX design experts, round tables, and sessions on space, investment, pitching, fintech and cyber, along with much, much more.

This year, Wales Tech Week is set to be even bigger, with speaker announcements set for the upcoming weeks in the lead up to the festival, covering a wide range of topics including Cyber, AI, Data, Diversity and Equality, Fintech, Investment, MedTech, Skills and Creative industries.

Avril Lewis MBE, managing director of Technology Connected said; “Following the success of last year’s event, we’re delighted to bring Wales Tech Week back for 2021.

“Wales Tech Week 2020 saw a global community come together to learn, share and connect across a wide range of topics. For 2021 we hope to build on the success of our first year and showcase some of the fantastic innovation happening right here in Wales.

“Though we’re a small country, Wales has an emerging technology industry and is home to a collaborative, thriving ecosystem.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted just how important the technology industry to our everyday lives and has been key in enabling both businesses and society throughout the past year. With Wales Tech Week, we will shine a light on some of the innovation happening within the global tech community and on the Welsh technology sector.

Ken Skates MS, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales said; “The Welsh technology industry is a key part of our economy and its impact will only continue to grow as we accelerate out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we have learnt anything from the past 12 months, it is that a healthy, growing and enabling technology industry is vital to a successful economy for any country. Within Wales we already have identified strengths in key sectors and continue to support our technology industry and the high value, skilled jobs it creates.”

The Welsh Technology Industry by The Numbers

There are approximately 4,000 technology businesses in Wales, employing an estimated 40,000 people.

Welsh technology businesses contribute £8.5bn (8.53%) towards Welsh turnover each year.

The technology sector in Wales was creating new jobs at a rate higher than anywhere else in the UK, with an 83% rise in employment since 2010, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The Welsh technology sector is also key in attracting investment, with Welsh start-ups attracting nearly £115 million in investment between 2012 – 2018.

Wales has been host to rapidly emerging technologies and is recognised in the UK for its areas of strength in Cyber, Fintech and Compound Semiconductors,

Wales Tech Week will take place across 21st – 25th June 2021, with more information available on the Technology Connected website.