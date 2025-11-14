Wales Tech Week 2025 to Spotlight Cyber Security and Emerging Technologies

This year’s Wales Tech Week, from 24-26 November at the ICC Wales in Newport, brings together visionary thinkers, pioneering companies and collaborative communities to showcase how Wales is shaping a safer, smarter digital future.

From keynote sessions to hands-on tech demonstrations, the event showcases the depth and diversity of Wales’s tech ecosystem, from cyber security to AI and beyond, highlighting its commitment to innovation, inclusion and resilience.

The Welsh cyber security cluster is a community built on collaboration, expertise and a shared mission to protect identities, industries and infrastructure.

Wales’s strength lies in its ability to unite education, industry, law enforcement and the public sector. This collaborative spirit enables the sharing of best practices and the development of a workforce that benefits the entire community.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected and founder of Wales Tech Week, explains:

“Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology, it’s about trust. Trust that our identities and information are protected. Trust that the systems we rely on, from energy and transportation to public services, are secure and resilient. In Wales, that trust is being built every day.”

Education lies at the heart of Wales’s cyber strategy, with Cardiff University, University of South Wales and Swansea University each recognised as a National Centre of Excellence in cyber security.

Working closely in the sector, institutions are redefining traditional models, embedding students directly into industry from day one.

Dr Louise Bright from the University of South Wales said:

“Studying Cyber at USW means students are working with regional companies on real-life challenges from the start. It’s not just about lectures and exams, it’s about being part of the workforce from day one. This approach gives students invaluable experience and ensures businesses get the talent they need immediately.”

Dr Clare Johnson, Cyber Capability Lead at ITSUS Consulting and founder of Women in Cyber Wales adds:

“One of the great strengths we have in Wales is that we have a fantastic ecosystem, and that means we can very easily bring together education, industry, law enforcement and public sector. We can build a workforce that’s actually benefiting the community.”

Wales is also championing diversity in cyber through initiatives that bring underrepresented voices to the forefront. Clare continued:

“For the last two years, I’ve run the Women in Cyber Conference in Newport, a first for the UK, bringing almost 200 women together, talking about cyber security.”

Major Welsh organisations are playing a pivotal role in raising the bar for cyber security.

Dŵr Cymru’s Joseph Chmiel highlights the importance of collaboration, saying:

“As one of Wales’s largest companies, we have a responsibility to set high cybersecurity standards. We work closely with other large organisations and our supply chain to share best practices and intelligence on emerging threats.”

He adds:

“Cyber security isn’t a competitive space especially for end users. If we help make our supply chain and other organisations more secure, we all benefit. It strengthens the overall security posture of Wales as a nation.”

Wales’s cyber cluster is powered by world-class academic research, global tech firms and innovative startups.

Professor Pete Burnap from Cardiff University and the Cyber Innovation Hub points to southeast Wales as a fertile ground for cyber innovation:

“The region brings together our academic centres of excellence, global companies like Airbus, Thales, CGI and PWC, and strong government support through initiatives like the Cardiff Capital Region Growth Deal, and it’s a recipe for success.”

With backing from the Welsh Government and strategic investment, initiatives like the Cyber Innovation Hub are turning bold ideas into scalable businesses and attracting international attention.

Wales Tech Week 2025 is your opportunity to see the Welsh cyber cluster in action. With interactive sessions and opportunities for collaboration, the summit is a testament to Wales’s commitment to building a safer, more resilient digital future.

Leanne Connor from Thales concluded:

“Wales has all the right ingredients to lead with visionary universities, a vibrant tech community and most importantly, passionate people. We have a real opportunity to be global leaders in protecting the vital systems that keep our country running.”

For more information and to register for Wales Tech Week go to www.walestechweek.com.