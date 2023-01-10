Wales Tech Week 2023 Welcomes Business News Wales as Regional Media Partner

The two-day international hybrid tech summit, Wales Tech Week 2023, is partnering with one of Wales’ leading business news channels to shine a spotlight on the diverse and dynamic Welsh tech industry and its supporting ecosystem.

Wales Tech Week follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries. 2023’s event will take place over three physical days and ten virtual days, and will be an interactive experience that brings together the global tech community to connect, collaborate and do business.

The partnership will provide a platform for Wales Tech Week to showcase how the event, created by Wales’ leading technology network, Technology Connected, will champion the businesses that are developing technologies which deliver on tech for good, tech for the planet and tech for tomorrow.

Avril Lewis, managing director for Technology Connected, said,

“We are delighted to be partnering with Business News Wales to promote Wales Tech Week and how the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity can build Wales’ future as a technology powerhouse. We offer it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological advances. “The Business News Wales platform is the perfect place for us to reach those businesses working in tech or looking to explore how tech can help transform their business; it is where tech meets opportunity.”

The summit will feature Wales’ expertise in technologies and their applications’ impacts on today’s business and societal challenges. Themes will include amongst others

Blockchain

Photonics

Cybersecurity

Digital Transformation

Compound Semiconductors

Software-as-a-Service

Fintech

Mark Powney, Business News Wales editor commented,

“Wales Tech Week will be an important showcase for a variety of technology industries in Wales and I am delighted Business News Wales is involved this year. The event will be an invaluable asset in the tech ecosystem alongside our thriving businesses, supply chains and our entrepreneurial universities, providing a fantastic platform to showcase our capabilities.”

Hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales, Wales Tech Week 2023, during its two-day summit, will see world-class speakers, global tech leaders and investors descend on the ICC, providing insights and inspiration to those attending. The event will also host exhibitions and more from innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider supporting Welsh tech industry ecosystem.

For more information about Wales Tech Week 2023, its programme and speakers, you can visit the website.