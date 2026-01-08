Wales Strengthens Ties with Catalonia and Basque Country

The First Minister Eluned Morgan has signed agreements with two Spanish regions.

The agreements, known as Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), commit to working together in areas including technology, renewable energy, trade, investment, language and culture.

The First Minister signed a new MOU alongside President of Catalonia, M. H. Salvador Illa, in Barcelona. Wales has a relationship with Catalonia going back to 2001, when Rhodri Morgan was First Minister.

The First Minister has also renewed Wales’ relationship with the Basque Country, signing an MOU with the region’s Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales. The Welsh Government first formalised its relationship with the Basque Country by signing an MOU in 2018.

As well as meeting government ministers, the First Minister will meet industry and business leaders, including visiting Barcelona’s Supercomputing Centre, Catalonia’s leading business organisation Foment del Treball, and renewable energy group Haizea Wind in Bilbao.

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said: