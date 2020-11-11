Wales STEM Awards to be Held Virtually this Year

The Wales STEM Awards will be hosted virtually this year on 12 November.

To ensure the awards can go ahead, they have moved online this year, and will begin at 6pm. You can register to attend for free here.

The awards were launched last year in a bid to recognise the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, address the diversity gap and skills shortage, and inspire and raise the aspirations of the next generation.

Lyndsey Jenkins, co-founder of the Wales STEM Awards, said:

“We are proud to host the inaugural Wales STEM Awards. While the event itself isn’t what we originally planned, we’re pleased we’re still able to celebrate Wales’ STEM stars in the safety of our virtual space.

“When we launched the awards at the tail end of 2019, we could never have predicted that a global pandemic would scupper our event plans, while at the same time, shine a global spotlight on the importance of STEM in our lives.

“Congratulations once again to all our finalists. We’re looking forward to celebrating your achievements.”

The Wales STEM Awards, founded by communications agency jamjar and Grapevine Event Management are being supported by headline sponsors GS Verde Group, which comprises law firm Greenaway Scott, corporate finance boutique Verde Corporate Finance, and patent attorney firm Alchemie IP.

Other sponsors include Airbus, Box UK, Cardiff Metropolitan University, CPS Group UK, Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Rolls-Royce, Valero Energy and BusinessNewsWales.

The nominated charity partner for the awards is Cancer Research Wales, which is dedicated to developing life-changing treatments, diagnostic techniques, and research for people with cancer.