Wales Start-Up Awards Launched with Record Number of New Businesses in Wales in 2020

Earlier this month, the 2021 Wales Start-Up awards were launched with the aim of recognising the best new Welsh businesses. Established in 2016, the Wales Start-Up Awards are the only awards in the UK that focus on celebrating the success of new businesses.

Last year, the Wales Start-Up of the year award was won by Project Blu, a new business based in the Vale of Glamorgan that is revolutionising the pet accessories market by transforming polluting materials into top quality pet products including dog beds, collars, leashes and toys.

According to the creator of the awards Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, new businesses such as Project Blu have, contrary to expectations, thrived and grown during the pandemic.

“The latest data on new businesses shows that the number of Welsh businesses created during 2020 has reached record levels with 19,583 new businesses created in 2020. Just over a third of all new startups were based in the three cities of Cardiff, Newport and Swansea and there were also a number of hotspots across rural wales including Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire” “Whilst there has been general doom and gloom regarding the economy over the last twelve months, the one glimmer of light is that the record number of entrepreneurs that have started businesses across the UK during the most difficult conditions and despite all of the challenges that businesses have faced. It will be these new businesses that will be at the vanguard of ensuring that there is a sustainable economic recovery over the next twelve months and beyond”.

A key supporter of new businesses in Wales is NatWest Cymru who have been involved with the Wales Start-Up awards since their launch in 2016. According to Gemma Casey, NatWest’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales, the awards offer a great opportunity to showcase and champion the exceptional talent we have across the country.

“We know that starting and growing a business is harder than it should be – and of course this past year has brought with it challenges none of us ever dreamt we would have to overcome. So this year, even more than before, it’s an absolute privilege to be able to support and celebrate all those at the Wales Start-up Awards who, through their sheer determination and exceptional hard work, have got businesses off the ground, pivoted to survive, and even grown. “NatWest is committed to working to remove the barriers to starting and growing a business. During the pandemic we’ve increased our support to businesses, creating additional resources and tools including a new digital Business Builder platform. This free, open access platform provides access to digital learning, virtual workshops and an online community – and is available to anyone, at any stage of their business. “Even though many businesses are still unable to trade and are still dealing with great uncertainty, it’s testament to the incredible mindset of business owners that so much focus is already on rebuilding our economy, our high streets and our communities. Small businesses, including start-ups, will be central to that, and I look forward to supporting them on that journey.”

The 2021 awards will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th. To enter this year’s awards, companies need to have started trading on or after June 1st 2018 and be based in Wales. For further information, go to

www.walesstartupawards.com