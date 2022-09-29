Wales Set to Seize Opportunity as Global Tech Hub with Three-day International Summit

Technology Connected, the leading network for the technology industry in Wales, has launched its first ever international, hybrid tech summit.

Wales Tech Week 2023 will showcase Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champion Wales as a centre of opportunity for enabling and emerging technologies and their applications for today’s business and society.

Wales Tech Week 2023 follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries. 2023’s event will take place over three physical days and ten virtual days, and will be an interactive experience that brings together the global tech community to connect, collaborate and do business.

The technology industry in Wales employs more than 40,000 people in high value jobs within 3,500 companies. These companies in turn, contribute more than £8.5bn to the Welsh economy, playing a significant role in positioning Wales as a leader in change.

As a result, Technology Connected is delighted to announce the Welsh Government will be a major partner in Wales Tech Week 2023, promoting Wales and its technology on a global stage.

Vaughan Gething MS Minister for the Economy said of Wales Tech Week,

“We are delighted to be partnering and supporting Wales Tech Week. We think that it is vital that we continue to recognise the amazing opportunity that Wales has to offer when it comes to our technology industry and how it is enabling every sector across our nation. Wales Tech Week will explore how our businesses are making significant contributions in delivering our Programme for Government, including our priorities of healthcare, net zero, as well as the digital economic strategy and inclusion. “This industry is such a crucial contributor to our economy, with world class expertise in compound semiconductors, cybersecurity and a growing presence across the fintech and creative sectors. In addition, one of the top sectors where high-growth Welsh businesses are operating is Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). As a government, we want to see more companies and investors seeing Wales as a place to take their technological next steps, harness our talents, innovation and ingenuity.”

Hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport from 20 to 23 March 2023, the event will showcase Wales as a centre of expertise, experience and innovation.

Wales Tech Week 2023, during its two-day international summit, will see world-class speakers, global tech leaders and investors descend on the ICC, providing insights and inspiration to those attending. The event will also host exhibitions and more from innovators, entrepreneurs and the wider supporting Welsh tech industry ecosystem.

The third day at the ICC will be the inaugural Talent4Tech event, designed to attract the next generation of tech talent, from apprentices to graduates to returners and transitioning workers, to inspire their journeys into the tech industry.

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director for Technology Connected added, “Wales Tech Week is where technology meets opportunity. It is the chance for us to shine a spotlight on our diverse and enabling Welsh tech industry, its areas of expertise and its applications. Wales offers it all when it comes to making a difference, creating change and driving technological advances. “As the leading network for the Welsh tech industry, we are delighted that the Welsh Government will be supporting Wales Tech Week in fusing the benefits of technology with the power of people, their interaction, exuberance, and ingenuity to build Wales’ future as a technology powerhouse. “Wales Tech Week has been created for individuals and businesses that are working in or developing new technologies, those interested in how technology can transform their business and those who are just ‘tech curious’, truly offering opportunity for all.”

Early bird tickets will be available for those wanting to attend until 31 December 2022. More information about Wales Tech Week can be found on the website.