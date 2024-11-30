Wales Set to Host Major Investment Summit in 2025

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan has announced a major investment summit for Wales in 2025, telling Business News Wales “we are open for business” and that the Welsh Government is “very keen to forge a very strong relationship with the business community”.

The investment event follows the International Investment Summit in London in October, where international investors met the First Minister, the Secretary of State for Wales, the Prime Minister and representatives of the UK and devolved governments.

The First Minister made the announcement at the CBI Wales Annual Dinner in Cardiff, held in partnership with Cardiff Business Club.

She told Business News Wales that working in business had given her a “sensitivity” to what works for the business community and what doesn’t. She also acknowledged that whilst government had a responsibility to provide a good quality workforce, infrastructure and a stable regulatory economic framework, business was “pretty good at getting on with the rest of it themselves”.

Eluned Morgan said:

“I’m really pleased to announce next year’s summit, which will showcase Wales to global industry leaders and potential investors, highlighting the many opportunities and our strengths in key industries here in Wales. “Economic growth is a top priority for me and the Welsh Government will do what it can to support Welsh business and help attract even more investors into Wales. We’ve seen many exciting announcements in recent months, creating hundreds of jobs, and it’s vital we keep that momentum going next year.”

Katie Spackman, Associate Director, CBI Wales, welcomed the announcement, saying:

“Delivering the Welsh Government’s mission to grow the economy will come squarely off the back of the private sector. From an outstanding geographical location for green growth to its strength in depth in manufacturing, finance and tourism, Wales is a highly attractive destination for global investors. The summit will be an important opportunity to put Wales on the map for international companies and harness the power of business to boost sustainable growth.”

Whilst confirmation of a date for the summit has yet to be announced, Business News Wales understands the event will take place at some point next Autumn.