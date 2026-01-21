Wales Set to Benefit from £1bn Investment Fund

Wales is set to benefit from a new £1 billion investment fund which will support new affordable homes, regeneration projects, infrastructure and innovative companies.

The UK Social Investment Fund will invest in areas facing housing and transport shortages and in communities needing town-centre renewal, new education and health facilities, and low-carbon or digital infrastructure to support the net zero transition. The fund was announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in Davos.

International savings and investment business M&G plc said it aims to attract further investment from the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) and international investors into the forthcoming M&G UK Social Investment Fund, alongside other long-term investors including DC pension schemes, endowments and charitable foundations. It is set to launch with a £130 million commitment from Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund and M&G’s multi-billion With Profits Fund.

Aligning with the UK Government’s aim to encourage LGPS assets to boost UK economic growth, the Fund will focus on delivering positive social outcomes through urban regeneration, affordable homes, clean energy and essential infrastructure that improve health and community wellbeing, M&G said.

The UK Government said that M&G had identified 225 places, including some in Wales, where communities could benefit from the fund.

Managed by M&G’s £78.5 billion private markets business, it will enable largescale investment into bespoke projects to drive meaningful change and help savers see the real- world impact of their pension savings, the firm said.

Early pipeline opportunities include partnering with local authorities and registered providers to deliver purpose-built accommodation for young care leavers and additional affordable housing.

In addition, M&G also announced that its M&G Catalyst Growth Equity Fund has secured commitments in excess of $850 million, including capital from M&G’s With Profits Fund and $100 million from the British Business Bank, alongside other institutional investors.

Catalyst invests in innovative private companies in the UK and internationally that can deliver both financial returns and measurable social and environmental impact. These companies are often university spinouts, and with the help of scale-up capital from Catalyst, can become market leaders in technology, healthcare and sustainability, the firm said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“M&G’s investment is exactly what our pensions and investment reforms are designed to unlock – billions of pounds to build the homes, infrastructure and invest in innovative businesses that will power Britain’s next decade of growth.”

Andrea Rossi, Chief Executive of M&G plc, said:

“By unlocking capital from British savers and international partners, M&G is poised to build critical infrastructure, support the growth of British businesses, while laying the foundations for a more productive, sustainable economy and stronger communities across the country.”

David Parker, Chair of the Pension Fund Committee for Scottish Borders Council Pension Fund, said:

“Scottish Borders Council is delighted to be partnering with M&G in their new UK Social Investment Fund. The Fund will provide a significant boost to the UK economy and deliver investment that will benefit communities throughout the whole of the United Kingdom. The pipeline of projects within the Fund will make an enormous difference to many communities and the quality of the projects that will be financed is extremely impressive. SBC have no doubt that M&G’s strong track record of delivery will make a huge difference to the whole of the UK.”

Louis Taylor, Chief Executive of the British Business Bank, said: