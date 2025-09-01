Wales Sees Surge in New Businesses as Insolvency Activity Falls

The number of new businesses set up in Wales rose by 25.3% in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, while insolvency-related activity in the region fell by 19.7% over the same period, according to new research from R3, the UK’s restructuring, turnaround and insolvency trade body.

R3’s analysis of data provided by Creditsafe shows that 2,035 new businesses were set up in Wales in July – a 25.3 % increase from July 2024’s total of 1,624.

Over the same period, the number of insolvency-related activities – which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings – fell from 71 to 57, a 19.7% drop.

Bethan Evans, Chair of R3 in Wales, says:

“These figures suggest growing confidence in the region’s business community. Start-up numbers in July were notably higher than in the same month last year, which indicates that more people are willing to take the leap into running their own business despite ongoing economic pressures. “It is possible that rising unemployment may be encouraging some individuals to explore self-employment or start their own businesses. When traditional job opportunities are limited, setting up a new venture can be an attractive route, and this may partly explain the increase in start-ups we are seeing in Wales. “The 19% year-on-year fall in insolvency-related activity is also significant shift and a welcome one, given the economic climate we are currently facing. Business costs sky-rocketed in April, inflationary pressures remain, and consumer spending is still cautious – especially on larger or non-essential purchases. Against this backdrop, it is encouraging to see fewer businesses encountering financial distress.”

Bethan, who is a partner at Menzies LLP, adds: