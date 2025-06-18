Wales Sees Sharpest Rise in Rural Crime Across UK

The cost of rural crime in Wales rose 18% to an estimated £2.8 million as the countryside continues to tackle organised and serious crime, new figures from NFU Mutual reveal.

NFU Mutual’s new report shows that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £44.1 million in 2024, down from £52.8 million the previous year.

Figures fluctuated across the UK, with Wales the only nation to see a cost increase, up 18% to £2.8 million. Northern Ireland and Scotland saw decreases, down 9% and 33% to £1.8 million and £1.2 million, respectively.

The total claims cost for agricultural vehicle thefts reported to the UK’s leading rural insurer fell 35% to an estimated £7 million last year, with global positioning system (GPS) units experiencing the largest cost decline, down 71% to £1.2 million following their spike in 2023.

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remained top targets for thieves, despite falling 16% to an estimated £2.7 million. Given the distinct characteristics of farmland, especially in upland areas, these vehicles are essential for farmers to navigate their fields and complete tasks efficiently, making their theft particularly disruptive, especially during busy seasons.

Unfortunately, the very advantages that quad bikes and ATVs provide to farmers also makes them prime targets for criminals, said NFU Mutual.

Livestock theft remained high in 2024 at an estimated cost of £3.4 million across the UK. A crime that dates back centuries, it has followed the wider trend in rural crime, becoming highly organised and often involving 50 or more sheep taken in a single raid. These incidents not only have a devastating impact on farming businesses but are deeply upsetting for farmers and their families who are left worrying about the welfare of stolen livestock, NFU Mutual said.

UK farm animals worth an estimated £1.8 million were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, down by more than a quarter compared to the previous year.

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for Wales, said:

“In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature, with thieves willing to pull out all the stops to get what they desire, and sadly we saw that trend continue in 2024. “Despite a rise in Wales, it’s encouraging to see the cost of rural crime across the UK dropped 16.5% to £44.1 million as we continue to collaborate with industry and law enforcement to tackle this urgent issue. We know there is always work to be done when it comes to rural crime. “Rural crime goes far beyond disrupting farm work and impacting food production. It has a real impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers and their families, causing severe stress and sleepless nights as the rural community lives in fear that those responsible might return. “Co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police, industry and law makers are crucial in delivering a unified response to the rural crime challenge posed by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves – and we can see from our new report that this unified response can bear real dividends. “United, we can confront rural crime with strength.”

For more than 20 years NFU Mutual has campaigned on the scourge of rural crime, and the far-reaching impact it has on affected communities, and is a major funder of the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU).

Working hand-in-hand with the NRCU, NFU Mutual operates a dedicated team which shares claims data and insight, helps to identify areas at risk and finds theft patterns to assist recoveries. This kind of collaboration saw the National Construction and Agri Theft Team, which sits under the NRCU, seize £4.4 million worth of stolen agricultural vehicles and machinery in 2024.

Last year NFU Mutual also funded the UK’s first livestock theft officer within the unit until at least 2027/28 to tackle this upsetting crime.

To help farmers and rural communities protect their livelihoods from the threat posed by organised crime, NFU Mutual has provided over £400,000 on rural crime fighting initiatives in 2024.

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents, who are often embedded in the local communities they serve, found 92% believed rural crime was disrupting farming activities in their area and 86% knew farmers who had been repeat victims, leaving them feeling vulnerable in both their workplace and home. 96% of those surveyed stated that rural crime was negatively affecting farmers' mental wellbeing.