Wales Rugby Legend Stars in New Film Tackling Financial Hardship and Community through Welsh Rugby

A new short film, Tackle Money Together, has been launched by free online budgeting tool IE Hub to shine a light on the connection between financial difficulty, mental health, and the power of community support.

Starring Welsh rugby International and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies, the film, presented by sports anchor Gareth Roberts, tells a compelling story of how local rugby clubs are trusted community spaces where people find belonging, identity, and support during life’s toughest moments.

Through powerful storytelling and personal insight, the film highlights how environments like rugby clubs can gently open up conversations around money worries, helping to break down the stigma often associated with financial struggle, particularly among men.

Reflecting on his own journey, Jonathan Davies said:

“The support I had from the community, my local rugby, when I was playing on fields like this, carried through my whole career. I was always proud to represent the community whenever I put the jersey on. It gave me a sense of purpose and belonging. I can’t thank those people enough for their support to allow me to accomplish my dreams as a rugby player. “There is a stigma around, especially men, showing vulnerability. For men to bottle things up and to show vulnerability is a real problem we need to talk about more. We need to make people comfortable to be able to talk about pressures because in the world today, financial pressures are more and more common and that is somewhere we can look to help people with, your friends and the rugby clubs and local community, they’re there to talk. That safe place as well… A rugby club is somewhere people go and they feel almost at home. The local club, the community – people are there to help.”

He adds:

“The moment you start to bury your head, that’s when the problems will get worse. The message we need to get clear is ‘it’s good to talk.’ People are out there to help, especially IE Hub will go out there and help find what’s available to you, help you get what you deserve.”

The film also features insights from financial vulnerability expert and coach Steve Donavan, and Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub, who both focus on the importance of accessible, human support when facing financial challenges.

IE Hub helps its customers create budgets and manage their outgoings. Its aim is to help people approach their finances in an easy and safe way, by allowing users to easily share their affordability information with creditors and set up payment plans easily.

Dylan Jones, CEO of IE Hub, said:

“It was fantastic to work with Jonathan and Steve on this film. Their honesty and insight really bring to life the importance of opening up conversations around money and mental health. “At IE Hub, we’re passionate about raising awareness of the support available and making sure people know they’re not alone. Our goal is to help people access what they’re entitled to and feel supported every step of the way.”

Through Tackle Money Together, IE Hub aims to reduce stigma around financial difficulty and mental health, particularly among men and communities less likely to seek support..

Rugby clubs and community groups can join the conversation by accessing free campaign materials and support from IE Hub – get in touch via iehub.co.uk