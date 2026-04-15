Wales Rugby League Wheelchair Team Seeks Financial Backing for World Cup Bid

Wales Rugby League Wheelchair Squad is on the brink of a historic World Cup campaign – but without urgent financial backing, some of the nation's top athletes could be forced to miss out simply because they cannot afford to play.

The team needs to raise thousands of pounds to ensure every selected player can compete, starting with the Celtic Cup in Edinburgh this May, their only competitive preparation before the global tournament, which takes place in Wollongong, Australia, this autumn.

Players and staff are currently being asked to self-fund their places at a cost of around £250 each.

Team manager Steve Abel has seen talented athletes withdraw previously because of exactly this kind of financial pressure.

“It's incredibly tough to ask athletes to pay to represent their country,” said Steve, who is leading Wales at a World Cup for the first time. “They already give everything – their time, energy, and commitment – and then face the added burden of funding their own travel and accommodation. It shouldn't be this way. I'm determined it won't happen again.”

Steve, who previously officiated at four World Cups before stepping into management, knows better than most what it takes to compete at the highest level – and what is at stake if Wales arrive underprepared.

The Celtic Cup, featuring Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, is not just a warm-up. It is the only chance this squad has to build momentum, test combinations, and arrive in Australia ready to compete.

Despite the financial strain, belief within the camp is sky-high.

Only 12 players will travel to Australia, and the squad – drawn from top clubs including North Wales Crusaders, Leeds Rhinos, South Wales Jets, Midlands Hurricanes, Sheffield Eagles and Wigan Warriors – is hungry to prove Wales belongs among the very best.

From lightning-fast playmakers to powerful, hard-hitting competitors, the group blends experience, resilience, and game-changing ability.

“We're not going to Australia just to take part,” said Steve. “We've got a hugely talented squad, experienced coaches, and an incredible group of volunteers – we're a family. “We genuinely believe we can compete with the world's best and do Wales proud.”

Wheelchair rugby league is one of the fastest-growing formats in global sport, open to men and women, boys and girls, and athletes of all backgrounds, and Wales has been at the forefront since its earliest international days.

Built on passion, physicality, and teamwork, it embodies everything associated with Welsh pride and identity.

But with no central funding from government and little resources available to sporting bodies, that family needs you!

Dawn Roberts-McCabe, Volunteer for Fundraising and Sponsorship, added:

“I’m proud to give my time to ensure every prospective athlete can focus on training to become the best version of themselves and not have to worry about financial barriers. “It would break my heart if a talented player had to let their World Cup dreams go because they had to choose between playing and paying.”

Businesses, sponsors, and supporters across Wales are being asked to consider supporting the squad via sponsorship, donation, or simply spreading the word. To support the team or discuss sponsorship opportunities, email Dawn at droberts-mccabe@walesrugbyleague.co.uk.