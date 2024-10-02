Wales Risks Sending Wrong Message on Clean Energy Development Amid Wind Farm Delays

RenewableUK Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government to take urgent action to expedite decision-making on onshore wind farms.

It says that three projects, capable of powering 170,000 households annually, have been delayed and are critical to delivering clean, green energy for Wales and the Welsh Government’s net zero targets.

RenewableUK Cymru says alongside environmental benefits the projects will bring ‘significant investment’ into communities, including more than £1 million annually in community benefit funds to local areas in the South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales.

Wind energy represents a game-changing economic opportunity for Wales, it says, with the potential to build a more resilient energy system, protect households from volatile price-hikes in their energy bills, create thousands of high-quality jobs, and stimulate economic growth and investment across the country.

Jess Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said:

“The renewable energy industry is ready to overcome barriers to consenting onshore wind in Wales and is ready to work with the new Welsh Government to drive green economic growth. “We want projects to invest here, to train and employ local people, build thriving supply chains, and bring widespread benefits to communities and nature restoration initiatives. “Delays send the wrong message, suggesting Wales is not an attractive place for development. Without timely action there is a real risk that Wales will miss this investment opportunity and fall behind in the UK’s race to meet the 2030 clean power target.”

EDF Renewables UK's Garn Fach Wind Farm in Powys has been awaiting a decision for more than two years, although Developments of National Significance (DNS) in Wales are supposed to be determined within 10 months, says RenewableUK Cymru.

It claims that data shows that fewer than 20% of submissions under the DNS regime are approved on time.

It says that without timely planning decisions Welsh projects are at a disadvantage in securing funding through the UK Government’s clean energy auctions, or Contracts for Difference, which provide financial certainty for developers. In the latest auction, Welsh projects secured less than 2% of the UK total it says.