Wales Records Strongest Growth in Average New-Build Value

Wales has recorded the strongest average annual rate of growth in new-build homes, with prices increasing by an average of 5.5% per year.
The average new-build home price in Wales has risen from £189,961 in 2015 to £322,339 in 2025 and is forecast to reach £359,598 by 2027.
The latest research from UK Property Development analysed average new-build house price data across Great Britain and its individual nations between 2015 and 2025. By using the past 24 months of price data, the research has also produced forecast growth rates for 2026 and 2027.
According to the research, the average price of a new-build home in England has increased from £245,288 in 2015 to £376,404 in 2025, with a further rise to an estimated £393,352 in 2026. By 2027, the average new-build home price is expected to reach £414,757, taking it beyond the £400,000 threshold for the first time within the forecast period.
The wider Great Britain market has also demonstrated consistent long-term growth. Average new-build house prices have increased from £227,323 in 2015 to £354,220 in 2025 and are projected to reach £390,817 by 2027. Over the last decade, average annual growth across Great Britain has stood at 4.6%.
In Scotland, average new-build prices have increased from £198,037 in 2015 to £306,878 in 2025, with forecasts suggesting further growth to £342,373 by 2027. Across the decade, Scotland has seen average annual growth of 4.5%.
England has recorded average annual growth of 4.4% over the period analysed, with much of this growth driven by sustained demand for newly built homes despite wider market fluctuations.
Andy Morrison, Director of UK Property Development, said:
“New-build homes continue to command strong demand across Britain, reflecting the appeal of modern, energy-efficient housing and the ongoing need for new housing supply.
“While growth rates have varied from year to year, the long-term trend remains clear. New-build values have continued to rise across all three nations, and the fact that England's average new-build price is expected to move beyond £400,000 by 2027 demonstrates the resilience of the sector.
“However, as the sector continues to grow, developers should be mindful of creating places with character and individuality. Too often, new-build homes can feel formulaic, with repetitive layouts and designs that fail to make the most of modern architecture.
“At UK Property Development, we believe buyers increasingly want homes that combine efficiency and practicality with thoughtful design. Growth in the market is important, but so too is raising the standard of what we build.”