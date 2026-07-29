Wales Records Strongest Growth in Average New-Build Value

Wales has recorded the strongest average annual rate of growth in new-build homes, with prices increasing by an average of 5.5% per year.

The average new-build home price in Wales has risen from £189,961 in 2015 to £322,339 in 2025 and is forecast to reach £359,598 by 2027.

The latest research from UK Property Development analysed average new-build house price data across Great Britain and its individual nations between 2015 and 2025. By using the past 24 months of price data, the research has also produced forecast growth rates for 2026 and 2027.

According to the research, the average price of a new-build home in England has increased from £245,288 in 2015 to £376,404 in 2025, with a further rise to an estimated £393,352 in 2026. By 2027, the average new-build home price is expected to reach £414,757, taking it beyond the £400,000 threshold for the first time within the forecast period.

The wider Great Britain market has also demonstrated consistent long-term growth. Average new-build house prices have increased from £227,323 in 2015 to £354,220 in 2025 and are projected to reach £390,817 by 2027. Over the last decade, average annual growth across Great Britain has stood at 4.6%.

In Scotland, average new-build prices have increased from £198,037 in 2015 to £306,878 in 2025, with forecasts suggesting further growth to £342,373 by 2027. Across the decade, Scotland has seen average annual growth of 4.5%.

England has recorded average annual growth of 4.4% over the period analysed, with much of this growth driven by sustained demand for newly built homes despite wider market fluctuations.

Andy Morrison, Director of UK Property Development, said: