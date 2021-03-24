Wales Pressing Ahead with Plans to Host World’s Top Chefs in October

Organisers have confirmed that plans for a prestigious four-day culinary event, which will attract the world’s best chefs to compete in Wales in October, are progressing at full speed.

The Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge, which comprises three competitions, will be held at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport from October 23-26.

The only major Worldchefs event organised this year, the Global Chefs Challenge is being hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) and its partners, the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government.

The CAW has appointed professional conference organiser Worldspan to organise the global event. The company has a wealth of experience, delivering 5,000 events across 84 countries.

Sophie Morris, Worldspan’s managing director, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting the Culinary Association of Wales as hosts of the Global Chefs Challenge. From our HQ in North Wales, we are celebrating almost 50 years of delivering events and experiences for our clients. “To support this event, showcasing the best of Welsh food and drink, on our home ground is a privilege. Our team looks forward to supporting CAW as they welcome the world to Wales.”

CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, said the decision to press ahead with the event was a massive vote of confidence in Wales by Worldchefs, which represents more than 12 million chefs from 108 countries worldwide.

“We believe that the Global Chefs Challenge will be a fantastic opportunity for the hospitality industry to open up again following the global pandemic,” he added. “Our plans are progressing well, boosted by the enthusiastic support that we are receiving from Worldchefs. “Hosting a global event of this magnitude in Wales is a huge honour and undertaking, but the Culinary Association of Wales and its partners relish the challenge of welcoming the world’s best chefs. “Hopefully, this event will support the steps being taken to help Wales bounce back from the pandemic’s severe economic impact.”

The event will feature the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge on the first day, the Global Chefs Challenge on days two and three and the Global Young Chefs Challenge for the Hans Bueschkens Trophy on day four. Wales will have a chef competing in each of the competitions.

Lesley Griffiths, Wales’ Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said:

“While we face the continued backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is, of course, very pleasing to see that the Culinary Association of Wales and the Celtic Manor Resort are planning to hold the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge in October. “I am pleased that organisations planning ahead for events continue to look at Wales as a destination.”

Worldchefs have given a vote of confidence to the CAW and its partners to organise a safe and professional event for chefs.

Worldchefs president Thomas A. Gugler said:

“Wales and the Global Chefs Challenge – an amazing opportunity and match with a fantastic venue – will welcome chefs from around the globe for the first time, and for me it’s a must to attend. “Great vision, modern approach and a dedicated team behind the scenes. COVID 19 will not stop us as we believe in the ‘Power of the white jacket’. All participants will be overwhelmed by the hospitality, the warm welcome and the stunning landscape around. “I am looking forward to seeing you all at the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge in Wales. I wish Arwyn and the team good luck for all the preparations and thanks for the amazing dedication.”

Ragnar Fridriksson, Worldchefs’ managing director, said:

“We want to give our competitors the best possible opportunity to meet and compete under safe and professional conditions. The Culinary Association of Wales has our full confidence to deliver just that.”

The CAW and the Celtic Manor Resort has a successful track record of hosting Worldchefs’ events. In 2017, the country hosted a successful Worldchefs European Congress and, in 2019, welcomed a Worldchefs board meeting.

The Celtic Manor also hosted Ryder Cup in 2010 and a NATO Summit of world leaders in 2014.