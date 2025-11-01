Wales Prepares for National Remembrance Sunday Ceremony in Cardiff

Cardiff is set to host the National Service of Remembrance for Wales on Sunday, November 9, in a ceremony jointly organised by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, in partnership with The Royal British Legion.

The commemorative event will see detachments from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force, Merchant Navy, and Cadet Forces march past City Hall and along King Edward VII Avenue, assembling at the Welsh National War Memorial in Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park by 10:40am. They will be joined by columns of ex-Service personnel, coordinated by The Royal British Legion, and representatives from organisations linked to both current and past conflicts.

From 10:30am, the Canton Salvation Army Band will provide a musical prelude, leading up to the service’s commencement just before 11am. The ceremony will open with words from Reverend Canon Stewart Lisk, Honorary Chaplain to Cardiff Council, and feature choral performances by the Cardiff Military Wives Choir Caerdydd and the National St John Ambulance Cymru Choir.

At 10:59am, a bugler from The Royal Welsh Regimental Band and Corps of Drums will sound the ‘Last Post’, followed by a gun salute from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery, Newport, marking the start of a two-minute silence at 11am. The silence will conclude with a second gun salute and the playing of ‘Reveille’.

Wreaths will be laid at the Welsh National War Memorial by dignitaries including the Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, and the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan MS, alongside other participants.

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council, said:

“The National Service of Remembrance is a powerful annual moment for us all to come together in honour of the countless men and women who have served in times of conflict, but it is of particularly significance this year as we mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War. The courage and sacrifice of our service men and woman have shaped the freedoms we enjoy today, and it is our duty to remember them. “As we gather at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff, we not only pay tribute to those who gave their lives but also reaffirm our support for those currently serving and their families. This annual event stands as a solemn reminder of the cost of peace and the enduring strength that comes from our communities standing together, united in the face of conflict and extremism.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan, said:

“The National Service of Remembrance is a poignant occasion and one that will be replicated at memorials the length and breadth of Wales. “We owe our armed forces and veterans an immense debt of gratitude. The National Service is an opportunity for us to remember those who have lost their lives defending our freedom and way of life. It is also important to think of the servicemen and women on active service overseas today, and the dangers they face. The demands on them and their families are considerable and I offer my support to them as we remember and honour the sacrifices they make.”

The Band of the Royal Welsh and Corps of Drums will close the ceremony with the National Anthems of Wales and Great Britain. Members of the public are welcome to lay wreaths at the memorial following the service.

After the ceremony, participants and guests will gather in front of City Hall for the March Past and Salute, taken by HM Vice Lord-Lieutenant. The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Adrian Robson, who will also lay a wreath during the service, is leading the city’s tributes at the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday 5th November.

Reflecting on the Field of Remembrance, The Rt. Hon. The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Adrian Robson, said:

“Each year, the Field of Remembrance stands as a powerful reminder of the courage and selflessness of our armed forces. It offers an opportunity to honour all who have served, to remember those who gave their lives, and to support the families who carry their legacy. The Field is not only a tribute to the fallen, but a living symbol of our enduring respect and gratitude.”