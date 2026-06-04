Wales Posts Weakest UK Footfall Figures as Retailers Call for Government Action

Wales saw the weakest footfall performance of any UK nation in May, prompting calls for the Welsh Government to take action to support the retail sector within its first 100 days.
According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Wales footfall decreased by 5.0% in May (YoY), up from -13.8% in April.
Shopping centre footfall footfall decreased by 6.3% in May (YoY), up from -12.1% in April. Retail park footfall decreased by 2.7% in May (YoY), up from -12.0% in April. In May, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 6.9% (YoY), up from -11.1% in April.
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:
“Wales saw the weakest footfall performance of any UK nation in May, with visits falling 5% year on year and extending a worrying run of decline in 2026. More concerning still, Wales has lagged behind the other UK nations on footfall recovery in five of the last six months. That underlines just how fragile consumer confidence remains, with households still under pressure and spending subdued. Hot weather is also likely to have diverted shoppers away from more planned retail trips, but the bigger picture is clear: Welsh shops are facing a tough trading environment, with no meaningful recovery yet in sight.
“Against that backdrop, retailers will welcome the commitment made by the First Minister in the Senedd to explore business rates reform through the Town Centres Taskforce. But with footfall falling and Wales lagging behind every other nation, the priority now has to be delivery. In its first 100 days, the Welsh Government must move quickly to back high streets through meaningful rates reform, a planning system that supports investment, and a joined-up strategy that gives retailers the confidence to invest in stores, jobs and town centres across Wales.”
Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:
“May proved a challenging month for Welsh retail, with footfall falling -5.0% year on year, the weakest performance in the UK. While brighter weather earlier in the month may have offered some support, the late May heatwave appears to have dampened activity, limiting recovery as the month progressed.
“Consumer confidence may be edging up slightly, but it remains fragile, with geopolitical uncertainty continuing to weigh on discretionary spend. Shopping behaviour also continues to evolve. While visits to retailers within shopping centres remained firmly negative, overall visits to shopping centres performed more strongly — highlighting that consumers are still visiting destinations but engaging more selectively once there.
“While May reinforces the pressures facing Welsh retail, it also points to changing behaviour rather than a complete withdrawal from physical spaces. For retailers, the challenge and the opportunity lie in converting these more cautious, considered visits into meaningful spend, by delivering the right mix of value, relevance and experience as we move towards the summer months.”