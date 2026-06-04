Wales Posts Weakest UK Footfall Figures as Retailers Call for Government Action

Wales saw the weakest footfall performance of any UK nation in May, prompting calls for the Welsh Government to take action to support the retail sector within its first 100 days.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Wales footfall decreased by 5.0% in May (YoY), up from -13.8% in April.

Shopping centre footfall footfall decreased by 6.3% in May (YoY), up from -12.1% in April. Retail park footfall decreased by 2.7% in May (YoY), up from -12.0% in April. In May, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 6.9% (YoY), up from -11.1% in April.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Wales saw the weakest footfall performance of any UK nation in May, with visits falling 5% year on year and extending a worrying run of decline in 2026. More concerning still, Wales has lagged behind the other UK nations on footfall recovery in five of the last six months. That underlines just how fragile consumer confidence remains, with households still under pressure and spending subdued. Hot weather is also likely to have diverted shoppers away from more planned retail trips, but the bigger picture is clear: Welsh shops are facing a tough trading environment, with no meaningful recovery yet in sight. “Against that backdrop, retailers will welcome the commitment made by the First Minister in the Senedd to explore business rates reform through the Town Centres Taskforce. But with footfall falling and Wales lagging behind every other nation, the priority now has to be delivery. In its first 100 days, the Welsh Government must move quickly to back high streets through meaningful rates reform, a planning system that supports investment, and a joined-up strategy that gives retailers the confidence to invest in stores, jobs and town centres across Wales.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: