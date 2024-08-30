Wales’ Political Shifts and Economic Challenges: Insights from Guto Harri

Business News Wales Managing Director, Mark Powney interviews Guto Harri, a former Director of Communications at 10 Downing Street and seasoned journalist, to discuss the implications of Labour governments currently in power in both the UK and Wales.

He reflects on the historical tensions between Conservative UK governments and Welsh Labour governments, devolution in Wales, and the role of economic growth in improving Wales' standards. Harri emphasises the need for better coordination between governments, the importance of wealth creation, and the necessity for government officials to understand business dynamics. He advocates for more involvement of business leaders in policymaking to rejuvenate the Welsh economy.