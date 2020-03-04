Wales’ Pioneering Cyber Centre Injects £1m into Valleys

A year on from its creation, the National Digital Exploitation Centre in Ebbw Vale has already put £1m into the local economy and won its first major contract win.

Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates revealed that the NDEC has injected £1m into the local economy with 20 of its 53 local suppliers based in Ebbw Vale, and has employed over 90 per cent of its start-up staff from the local area.

The Welsh Government and technology leader Thales each committed £10m to establish the centre.

Thales has won substantial work with GE Steam Power, one of the world’s leading power companies, on the cyber security of its core facilities. Key elements of that work will be brought to Wales, to be done by the team in the NDEC.

The NDEC is intended to deliver advanced R&D, engage local people through education outreach, and open up cyber trust expertise for major employers and small businesses in Wales, in partnership with the University of South Wales.

Speaking about the NDEC’s success so far, Ken Skates said:

“A year on from our announcement that Thales would be coming to Ebbw Vale to develop the NDEC with us, I’m delighted the project is meeting its milestones, has already injected £1m into the local economy and will be working to deliver a part of a major new contract for Thales. “The NDEC’s initial capability is now open for business, with a state of the art Cyber Range and business facility, and a growing education programme with links to local businesses. “From PhD students to apprentices, staff to suppliers, the NDEC is acting as a catalyst for technology growth and economic success in the valleys. It is at the very heart of our Tech Valleys initiative which will help transform the South Wales economy to one of R&D, innovation and long-term prosperity. This centre provides a fantastic basis on which to deliver all of this.”

Eluned Morgan, Minister for International Relations, said:

“Establishing the NDEC helps raise Wales’s profile on the world’s digital technology map and I am really pleased to hear Thales is bringing its recently secured contract with GE Steam Power to Ebbw Vale. “This is further evidence that Wales’ reputation continues to grow as a tech nation and a cyber-security hotspot, and being able to call Wales home is having significant benefits for cyber firms.”

Victor Chavez, Chief Executive of Thales UK, said: