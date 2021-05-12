Wales Pilot Test Events Get Underway

As the coronavirus restrictions continue to relax in Wales, Welsh Government has announced a proposed list of pilot test events to take place over the forthcoming weeks.

The Welsh Government is working with partners on the delivery of pilot test events which will develop processes and guidance that will allow the safe return of events in Wales. Managing a safe and successful test events programme will hopefully allow larger gatherings back to stadia, theatres and other venues in Wales later this year.

Cardiff’s Eid at the Castle celebration and Tafwyl have been confirmed for this week while discussions with other event owners are ongoing. The proposed list of all nine pilot test events is as follows:

Eid-al-Fitr: 12 May to 14 May (to be announced, date is agreed on the eve of the event), Cardiff, 300 to 500 attendees

Tafwyl Festival: 15 May, Cardiff, 500 attendees

League two play offs fixture Newport County AFC: 18 May, Rodney Parade

Celtic Manor Resort business event: 20 May, Newport, 100 invited attendees, indoors

Championships play offs fixture Swansea City AFC: 22 May, Liberty Stadium

Theatre Brycheiniog: 3 June to 4 June, Theatre Brycheiniog Brecon, Powys, 250 attendees

Glamorgan v Lancashire: 3 June to 6 June, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 750 to 1000 spectators

Wales v Albania: 5 June, Cardiff City Stadium, 4000 spectators

Fishguard Triathlon: 11 June and 12 June, Fishguard/St David’s, registered participants only

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said:

It’s been a long and difficult 18 months for the events industry in Wales – for event owners, those who depend on the sector for the work – and for those who long to see the return of live events to Wales. As we look at lifting the coronavirus restrictions in Wales we have worked closely with event organisers to establish a list of pilot test events which take in a range of different locations and types of event. This work is bringing us a step closer to a return to events in Wales, I’d like to thank these event owners and local authorities and Health Boards for their commitment in working with us and wish them well over the summer. These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees – whether participants or spectators – is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance. We're asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets. If you don't have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles.

The events have been selected in discussion with Welsh Government’s project board for the test event programme and event owners. A testing protocol and risk assessment will be tailored for each event.