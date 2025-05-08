Wales ‘On Course to be World Leader’ in Marine Energy as Governments Pledge Support

Marine Energy Wales (MEW) has welcomed “a landmark show of unity and ambition” from the Welsh and UK Governments as they announced significant new investments in Wales’s marine renewable energy sector.

First Minister Eluned Morgan and Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens appeared together at the Marine Energy Wales Conference in Cardiff. Announcements included support for tidal projects Inyanga and Morlais, and a renewed three-year commitment to Marine Energy Wales itself.

Speaking at the event, the First Minister confirmed a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group. The funding will accelerate deployment of Inyanga’s next-generation HydroWing tidal turbines at the Morlais site off the coast of Ynys Môn. The upgraded turbines are expected to increase output by up to 60%, helping unlock the full potential of one of Europe’s most ambitious tidal energy zones.

This follows a wider £8 million Welsh Government investment in the Morlais project, led by social enterprise Menter Môn, which will improve grid infrastructure and reinforce Morlais as a world-leading tidal demonstration zone, with capacity to power over 180,000 homes.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“This investment is a big step forward for Wales’ clean energy future. Tidal energy offers reliable, clean power and creates quality jobs in coastal communities where they’re needed most. By investing in innovation, we’re putting Wales at the forefront of marine energy technology.”

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“The UK Government has a clear mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower with Wales front and centre of our plans. This goes hand in hand with our mission to grow the economy and create new, well-paid jobs with renewable energy at the heart of that growth. “The UK is a world leader in floating offshore wind and tidal stream generation, and Wales is well-placed to benefit from both technologies. There is a huge amount of opportunity ahead and a cleaner, greener future for people in Wales and across the UK.”

The conference also saw confirmation of continued core funding for Marine Energy Wales, with the Welsh Government committing a further three years of support. This will enable MEW to continue driving innovation, facilitating collaboration, and supporting the sector’s contribution to Wales’s net zero goals and coastal prosperity.

Marine Energy Wales Programme Manager Tom Hill said:

“This commitment from both governments sends a powerful message — Wales is delivering marine energy. Government support along with stable investment, world-class sites, and a growing cluster of developers and innovators means the sector is poised to scale and make a real impact. Wales is on course to be a world leader as we move into the decade of delivery.”

These announcements come at a pivotal moment for the sector, said MEW. As pressure mounts to deliver on climate commitments and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, marine energy offers predictability, resilience, and regional opportunity — all rooted in Wales’s natural strengths, it said.

Marine Energy Wales will continue to work across governments, industry, academia and communities to turn this momentum into action and ensure Wales leads the charge in marine energy development, it added.