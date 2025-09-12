Wales Number One Highlights the Benefits of Table Tennis at Work

Cardiff-based FleetEV had a visit from Wales’ top-ranked table tennis player, Callum Evans, as part of their exploration into the benefits of workplace wellbeing.

A joint study by Loughborough University and Table Tennis England highlights the positive impact of workplace table tennis, revealing that employees who took part experienced notable boosts in mood and overall wellbeing compared to their non-playing colleagues. Those who played regularly experienced significantly higher job satisfaction whilst also feeling more competent and more connected to their colleagues.

The ITTF Foundation also advocates for table tennis to be regularly introduced into the workplace, stating that it results in improved concentration, creativity and reduced stress, along with fostering inclusivity as table tennis is an accessible sport.

This research also aligns with broader workplace wellness statistics that show investing in employee wellbeing helps to lower absent employees through sickness. A study involving over 11,500 participants across 73 companies shows that a simple daily activity lasting 15 minutes, such as table tennis, leads to significant improvements in fitness, energy levels, quality of sleep and overall mood.

Electric vehicle (EV) provider FleetEV has taken this research on board, investing in an office table tennis table and encouraging staff tournaments. To further improve engagement, they welcomed Wales’ number one table tennis player Callum Evans to give the team top tips, alongside CEO of Table Tennis Wales Owen Rodgers.

Owen said:

“It’s great to see local businesses embracing the sport in a fun and engaging way. The stats about workplace table tennis speak for themselves and you can see the effect it has had on the FleetEV team. A big thanks to them for reaching out and welcoming us to their office, and good luck for their future internal tournaments.”

Jarrad Morris, CEO and Founder of FleetEV, said: