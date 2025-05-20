Wales ‘Needs a Comprehensive Action Plan to Prepare for AI’

Wales needs a ‘comprehensive action plan' to maximise the potential benefits of AI and to support businesses, a Senedd Committee has said.
The Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said that AI could have huge benefits for the Welsh economy, but it could also bring risks such as job displacement.
It warned that the Welsh Government must be prepared for these changes, adding that to date it had “done very limited planning for the impact of AI on the economy”.
The Committee is now calling for a comprehensive action plan to maximise AI benefits, support businesses, and build AI infrastructure.
It has carried out a short inquiry considering AI adoption by Welsh businesses, economic opportunities and risks, job impacts, and the need for skills development.
The Committee has laid out recommendations for the Welsh Government to:
- Identify and support areas where Wales has a competitive edge in AI
- Support AI growth zones, considering energy and water use implications
- Analyse which sectors are most at risk from AI-related job displacement and support workers who may need to retrain or reskill
- Assess and address AI-related skills gaps in the workforce
Andrew RT Davies, Chair of the Senedd’s Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee, said:
“AI could bring huge benefits for Wales – but only if we get ahead of the game and prepare for how it could impact our economy. It’s obvious that not enough groundwork has been done by the Welsh Government to assess where Wales has a competitive edge.
“Other possible impacts are more concerning, like the impact AI might have on certain parts of the labour force and how it could affect jobs.
“The Welsh Government must support businesses to make the most of AI now and support those who could lose their jobs as a result of automation.
“Our Committee decided to undertake this short inquiry because we’re very aware that not enough analysis has been done – much more work is needed to plan for what’s ahead and to put Wales in a strong position for an AI future.”