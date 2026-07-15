Wales Must Act Now on Energy for People and Planet, Says Future Generations Commissioner

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, is announcing a review into energy policy and decision-making in Wales.

Project Ynni is a new initiative examining how Wales can transition urgently to renewable energy in way that provides more benefits for communities.

A Section 20 Review is the strongest of the commissioner's powers, and the review will examine how Welsh ministers and public bodies can plan and deliver energy policy and infrastructure in a way that better supports the well-being of current and future generations.

Mr Walker said individuals, communities and public bodies consistently tell him energy is a key issue for current and future generations, and it's a strong feature in his seven-year strategy, Cymru Can.

He said:

“Wales isn't on course to meet its renewable energy targets without drastic acceleration, and the system must work better for people and our planet. “I'm announcing this review as we have a chance to switch our approach to energy so communities are better involved, and we have a fairer share of benefits. “A new direction for Welsh energy can bring greater ownership and well-being to our communities, from local renewable energy projects to energy saving at schools and hospitals and better use of our land and buildings. “The transition to renewable energy offers Wales a generational opportunity to increase community benefit, strengthen local resilience and support long-term well-being in line with our Future Generations Act. “This review will need a wide range of expertise, experience and lived perspectives and I'm looking forward to identifying practical recommendations for Welsh ministers and public bodies including health boards and councils, so they can maximise the advantages for current and future generations of people.”

The range of energy issues are broad so the review process will include an initial involvement phase in July and August when public bodies, community groups, experts, businesses and organisations will be able to contribute their perspectives before the focus for the formal review is announced in October, and full involvement plans are published.