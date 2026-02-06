Wales Marks 10 Years of Future Generations Commissioner Role

The role of Future Generations Commissioner for Wales has reached its 10th anniversary.

Wales is the only country in the world with this statutory role, dedicated to protecting the interests of people not yet born.

The Future Generations Commissioner, Derek Walker, is warning that the world cannot afford to ignore future issues. Mr Walker is now three years into his independent role.

Inspired by Wales, the UN has also created a Special Envoy for Future Generations.

Mr Walker said:

“Ten years on, we can see that future generations thinking is changing Wales in real and practical ways. From challenging short-term decisions on fossil fuels and food systems, to supporting community projects like seaweed farming, it’s helped embed long-term thinking and preventative approaches across policy and society. “But there is still work to do, and future generations are counting on us to make the right choices today. In a world of breaking news, we’re still at risk of ignoring the future and decisions that will shape the next generation are not given the attention they deserve. “Across the world, we are seeing hard‑won rights for women, LGBTQ+ people, migrants and ethnic minorities at risk along with the right to protest – we need to be asking what sort of world will further erosions create – while much of the world is looking away and dealing with the here and now. “I’m doing this role because I want every person in Wales to feel the daily benefits of this ground-breaking legislation. Wales is known all over the world for its commitment to long-term holistic well-being, but what matters to me is that people here have better lives because of a decision taken a decade ago, to advocate for them and their grandchildren. “The first decade has proven what is possible when we plan for tomorrow. The next 10 years are about turning ambition into lasting impact.”

To mark the anniversary, the Commissioner is highlighting the launch of Hwb Dyfodol, a central hub for sharing skills, training, and methodologies designed to make long-term‑ planning more accountable and accessible. The office is encouraging leaders across government, public services, voluntary organisations, businesses, and media to make use of the resources available and continue prioritising sustainable and fair decisions in housing, transport, health, and culture.

The Commissioner has also been calling for a transformation in how communities and businesses are involved in, and gain from, Wales’ energy future, and a doubling of community energy targets as we rewire the nation.