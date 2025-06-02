Wales Leads UK Nations in Into Film Awards Nominations

Wales has received a record-breaking seven nominations for this year's Into Film Awards – the highest number of nominations of any Celtic nation across the UK.

Nominees from Cardiff, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, and Swansea will now attend a red-carpet event at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Tuesday 24 June, hosted by actor, presenter and author, Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE.

Minister for Culture Jack Sargeant, said:

“Wales is showing itself to be a powerhouse of young creative talent, as can clearly be seen by the record-breaking number of Welsh nominees this year. “Creative Wales is committed to building on the momentum of productions like Havoc or Mr Burton to secure a bright future for Welsh filmmaking, developing sustainable pathways from school projects to international productions. The exceptional stories these young people are telling today represent the next generation of talent who will continue to build Wales' growing influence in global creative industries. Pob lwc bawb.”

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Wales' film industry, following the recent success of Havoc (the Netflix action thriller starring Tom Hardy and the largest feature film ever shot entirely within Wales) and Mr Burton, produced with financial support from BBC Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in partnership with Creative Wales.

Animated Voices, created by young people from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff, explores their personal experiences of life in the UK, while Mariupol offers a powerful perspective on the war in Ukraine through the eyes of a displaced individual.

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, who wants to work more with Creative Wales to support a thriving film ecosystem extended from major international productions to nurturing young grassroots talent, said:

“We're thrilled to see diverse young Welsh voices achieving record-breaking recognition at this year's Into Film Awards. These nominations represent communities across Wales and tell stories that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of our nation. At Into Film Cymru, we believe in creating opportunities for all young people, regardless of background, and these nominations demonstrate the power of inclusive filmmaking. “From Penygroes to Cardiff, from animation to documentary, these young creators are telling authentic stories with exceptional creativity and technical skill. The record number of nominations this year not only reflects growing confidence and talent but also shows how film education can inspire the next generation of Welsh storytellers who will build on our current industry success.”

Best Animation – 5 to 11 years – (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK)

Cae yr Arth (Cae the Bear) – Made by a class of 30 young people aged 9-10 from Caedraw Primary School, Merthyr Tydfil

Best Animation – 12 to 19 years – (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK)

Animated Voices – Made by 10 young people aged 13-14 from Cardiff, working with Gritty Realism Productions, Diverse Cymru and EYST.

Best Documentary – (Sponsored by IMDb)

Mariupol – Made by Daria Savchenko, aged 18, from Gower College – Swansea

Time for Action- (Sponsored by Swatch)

Tipping Point – Made by Araminta, aged 16 – Conwy

Best Film – 5 to 11 years – (Sponsored by Working Title Films)

Ynyr yr Ysbryd (Ynyr the Ghost) – Made by Briall (aged 10), Celt (10), Elai (9) and Fflur (10), from Clwb Ffilm Dyffryn Nantlle – Penygroes, Gwynedd

Best Film – 16 to 19 years – (Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery)

Beware the Zoomies – Made by Araminta, Cole, Micah, and Ethan – Conwy

Filmmaking Champion – (Sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Steve Swindon from TAPE Community Music and Film – Llandudno

Working with 16- to 19-year-olds with a wide range of additional needs, Steve strives to be a creative advocate. He has supported pupils to set up their own production company, Hope Productions, with their film Battery – a perfect example of Steve's work in action (nominated for Best Film – 16-19 at the Into Film Awards 2024).

The Awards, sponsored by the UK film industry celebrate young people’s creativity in film, showcasing and highlighting the wealth of tomorrow’s creative talent. Other categories include Best Film – 12 to 15 years (Sponsored by Paramount Pictures); Best Story (Sponsored by Amazon MGM Studios); the Audience Choice Award (Sponsored by Universal Pictures International); and Ones to Watch – (Sponsored by EON Productions).

This year's Awards received an unprecedented number of film entries from every corner of the UK, with compelling and timely stories for young people including mental health, the war in Ukraine, gender identity, neurodivergence, multiculturism, the potential harms of AI, feeling disconnected and isolated in modern society, nature conservation, immigration and identity, looking after an unwell parent, the need to stop scrolling on social media, and much more.