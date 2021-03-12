Wales’ Leading Family Owned Drinks Firm Launches New Product

Wales’ leading family owned branded soft drinks company is launching a new product to help customers to get their daily vitamin D dose.

Radnor Vits, which will launched on March 1st, is the first vitamin D flavoured spring water in Tetra Pak® packages. Designed to be straw-free, you can drink it straight from the pack.

Public Health England and NICE advise that 10 micrograms of vitamin D are needed every day for healthy bones and muscles. Everyone is advised to take a vitamin D supplement between October and March, when the sun is too low in the sky for our bodies to naturally make vitamin D from sunlight.

Vits is a low-calorie sugar-free drink which is also suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans. It comes in two flavours: Lemon & Lime and Apple & Raspberry.

Radnor is targeting listings in supermarkets and health stores as well as care homes and hospitals.

Vits is also available to buy as a three-pack from Radnor’s own online shop and also from Amazon.

Radnor Vits’ benefits include:

Vitamin D – Contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function, cell division, teeth and bones.

Copper – Contributes to the maintenance of normal connective tissues.

Folic Acid – Helps make healthy red blood cells

Selenium – Contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, nails, immune system, and thyroid function.

Zinc – Contributes to metabolism, brain function and normal.

William Watkins, Owner and Managing Director of Radnor, said:

“When we heard that 20 per cent of the British population is deficient in vitamin D, and that this is a growing problem thanks to Lockdown and people staying indoors, we decided to create a new daily drink to help tackle the problem. “Radnor Vits is the first functional drink of its kind in Tetra Pak® packages and, as well as providing your daily dose of vitamin D, it also contains other vital vitamins and minerals to help support a balanced diet. “Our new drink, designed as your once-a-day vitamin and minerals boost, increases your daily intake of vitamin D and other recommended vitamins and minerals up to 200%.”

Over the past 12 months, there have been reports about vitamin D potentially reducing the risk of coronavirus and the Government is keeping a close eye on the results of trials currently underway.