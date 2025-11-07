Wales Launches Digital Toolkit to Future-proof the High Street

A new online guide will help small businesses and independent retailers harness the power of digital technology and data to strengthen their operations, attract more customers, and future-proof their place on the high street.

Menter Môn, which delivers the Welsh Government-funded Smart Towns Cymru programme as part of the Transforming Towns package of support, has launched a free, downloadable toolkit designed to make crucial analytics and evidence more accessible to businesses across Wales.

From monitoring footfall to boosting online visibility, strengthening cyber security to using AI for smarter marketing, the guide highlights practical, high-impact areas where data can drive real results.

It draws on anonymised BT Active Intelligence data – including Wi-Fi analytics, LoRaWAN sensors, mobile networks, and ‘Bluetooth beacons’ – to demonstrate how information once reserved for big corporations can now be used by independents to make smarter decisions.

The guide is built with time-pressed entrepreneurs in mind, recognising many small high-street businesses are run by lean teams who can’t always attend workshops or events.

Instead, it offers straightforward, actionable insights supported by real examples of businesses already using data to cut costs, win customers, and adapt to changing patterns of trade.

Kiki Rees-Stavros, Project Manager for Smart Towns Cymru, said:

“Business owners are busier than ever, and they don’t have time for lengthy manuals or training. “This guide boils down the most valuable information into clear, practical steps that anyone can follow. It’s about building confidence to make small, data-driven changes that add up to long-term benefits. “We’ve seen businesses transform the way they operate by acting on these insights, changing opening hours, moving locations, adapting product lines, and sharpening up their marketing – the results speak for themselves.”

The guide also demonstrates why high street data matters, from understanding customer demographics and spending power to tracking the impact of local events, transport changes, or parking availability.

Medi Parry-Williams, High Street Data Advisor and founder of MPW Making Places Work, said Wales is already seen as a UK leader in high street support and data analysis.

“Our high streets are under pressure, but they’re also full of opportunity. With the right tools, independents can respond to shifting customer habits, justify investment, and build resilience,” she said. “This guide makes those tools accessible — you don’t need to be a data expert to use information that makes a difference.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant said:

“The Smart Towns Programme, now in its fifth year of Welsh Government support, is central to our commitment to help town centre businesses collaborate and increase their digital offer. “By harnessing digital and data insights, businesses can better understand their customer base and trends to make data-driven decisions that improve performance and boost town centres. “I congratulate the Smart Towns team at Menter Môn for this excellent guide, which offers practical solutions, clear requirements, and inspiring case studies to support businesses at every stage of their digital journey. It will remain a valuable resource throughout the programme and beyond.”

Since launching in 2021, Smart Towns Cymru has been helping businesses and communities across Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns agenda.

The guide is free to download from the Smart Towns Cymru website: www.smarttowns.cymru/en/home and www.smarttowns.cymru/cy/hafan.

For more information, email smarttowns@mentermon.com