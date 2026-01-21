Wales’ Largest Hospitality Tradeshow Returns to Principality Stadium

Wales’ largest drinks trade show is coming back to the Principality Stadium on Tuesday February 3.

After a sell-out debut last year, the event has grown for its second outing and is expected to welcome more than 1,000 publicans, hoteliers and restaurateurs from across Wales. With more than 80 drinks suppliers exhibiting, it is set to be the largest hospitality-focused drinks event of its kind in the country.

Hosted by drinks wholesaler LWC Drinks, the show will once again take place inside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. This year, organisers have expanded the footprint of the event with the addition of a second exhibition space, creating more room for suppliers and visitors and responding to demand seen at last year’s show.

Organised by LWC’s Glamorgan depot, the trade show brings together national and international brands alongside a strong mix of Welsh and independent producers across beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks. A number of high-profile Welsh sporting figures are also expected to attend, including a darts world champion and former rugby international.

Richard Anstee of LWC Glamorgan, said:

“This show is about bringing something genuinely valuable to Welsh hospitality, on their own turf. It gives our customers the chance to see the very best products, meet suppliers face to face and have proper conversations about what will work in their businesses. “With trading conditions still challenging for so many, bringing the industry together like this is about support and confidence. It allows us to deliver an event on a scale Wales deserves, while keeping it rooted in the needs of local operators. “Ultimately, it’s about backing Welsh hospitality and giving people the tools, knowledge and confidence, they need to move forward.”

LWC Glamorgan relocated to a brand-new, purpose-built, larger depot towards the end of last year.

The event is strictly a trade-only event and is free to attend for hospitality business operators.