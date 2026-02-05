Wales’ Largest Castle Sees Spike in Visitor Numbers after Regeneration

The number of visitors to Caerphilly Castle has increased after a significant conservation and enhancement plan enters its second phase.

Following more than three years of extensive conservation work, nearly 60,000 people visited the largest castle in Wales between July and December last year.

Cadw – the Welsh Government’s historic environment service – has invested £8 million into Phase 1 funding essential improvements to the visitor experience.

Most notably, Cadw has decorated the castle’s 13th century Great Hall to reflect the grandeur of medieval furnishing and architecture, which along with some 21st century digital technology provides an immersive experience that has received very positive comments from castle visitors.

In addition, Cadw has installed underfloor heating and new accessible visitors’ toilets, as well as unveiling state-of-the-art interactive digital exhibits throughout the castle that bring its history through the centuries to life.

Cadw has commenced preparatory work to design its next phases of improvements, which include repairs to the bridges leading into and through the castle and works in the outer ward where it is intended to install a new welcome centre.

Residents of Caerphilly reacted warmly to the project during the Caerphilly Town 2035 Festival of Ideas, a series of summer community engagement activities. The historic landmark was identified by many residents as an essential part of Caerphilly’s heritage and the town’s defining feature.

Dr Kathryn Roberts, Cadw Chief Executive, said:

“The new presentation at the castle will help consolidate its place as an unmissable heritage attraction for visitors to south Wales.”

Jamie Pritchard, leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: