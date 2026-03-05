Wales Joins Scheme Designed to Tackle Complex Barriers to Work

The first Connect to Work services in Wales are set to offer tailored employment support to people facing complex barriers to work.

Mid Wales, North Wales and South West Wales are among 16 areas to have their funding confirmed as part of a £300 million expansion of the UK Government scheme. Funding for South East Wales is expected to be confirmed soon.

The three areas will receive:

Mid Wales: Up to £3.9 million to support 1,000 people.

Up to £3.9 million to support 1,000 people. North Wales: Up to £13.3 million to support 3,550 people.

Up to £13.3 million to support 3,550 people. South West Wales: Up to £14.4 million to support 3,850 people.

With 2.8 million people out of work due to ill-health, the UK Government said the scheme aims to give areas the tools they need to design support around what works for their communities, understanding local job markets and addressing the specific challenges their residents face.

Participants can meet their employment adviser wherever they feel most comfortable, whether that's a local café, a park, or a community hub. The scheme provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Providing targeted help for people to get into work, means a more financially stable future and a better quality of life for many. “The tailored support offered by Connect to Work services in Wales will ensure anyone who can work is supported to get the right job for them, helping them achieve their goals.”

A Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) spokesperson said:

“Local government welcomes the opportunity this latest initiative gives to invest in locally led specialist employment support. Enabling councils to plan and deliver such vital support locally is a welcome recognition of local government’s key role in addressing economic inactivity. “Councils are well placed to deliver this programme, working with other employment and health support services in their areas, and increasing the connections within other key council services, including adult and community learning, adult social care, public health, housing, education, skills and economic development. “We look forward to working with all our key partners across all parts of Wales to ensure that this vital support enables those individuals with complex barriers to find and stay in work”.

To access support, disabled people and those with health conditions or complex barriers to work can self-refer or be referred through various routes including healthcare professionals, local authorities, and voluntary sector partners.