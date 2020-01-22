Wales’ Interests Must be Fully Considered Post-Brexit

The Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs has urged the UK Government to ensure Wales’ interests are fully considered in post-Brexit negotiations during a constructive first meeting since the UK General Election.

Lesley Griffiths also stressed the importance of governments across the UK continuing to work closely together after the UK leaves the EU on 31st January.

The Minister was in London to attend the regular Environment, Fisheries and Rural Affairs Inter-Ministerial Group meeting involving Defra Secretary of State, Theresa Villiers, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing and senior officials from the Northern Ireland Executive. These quadrilateral meetings have taken place on a regular basis since the EU Referendum in 2016.

Following the meeting Lesley Griffiths said: