Wales’ Interests Must be Fully Considered Post-Brexit

The Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs has urged the UK Government to ensure Wales’ interests are fully considered in post-Brexit negotiations during a constructive first meeting since the UK General Election.
Lesley Griffiths also stressed the importance of governments across the UK continuing to work closely together after the UK leaves the EU on 31st January.
The Minister was in London to attend the regular Environment, Fisheries and Rural Affairs Inter-Ministerial Group meeting involving Defra Secretary of State, Theresa Villiers, the Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing and senior officials from the Northern Ireland Executive. These quadrilateral meetings have taken place on a regular basis since the EU Referendum in 2016.
Following the meeting Lesley Griffiths said:
I was pleased with today’s constructive talks with ministerial counterparts from across the UK. The regular quadrilateral meetings have provided me with frequent opportunities to make the case for Wales’ environment, farmers, fishers, food and drink producers direct to the UK Government.
As we prepare to leave the EU and enter the post-Brexit transition period, my message to the UK Government is to ensure Wales’ interests are taken into consideration in trade negotiations and during talks about the future relationship with the EU. We also strongly believe there must be no erosion of standards for food, human and animal health and environmental protections.
The next few months are critical. It is extremely important for Wales the constructive and regular engagement with the UK Government and the other devolved administrations continues after we leave the EU on 31st January”.