Wales Home to World’s First Social Science Research Park

Cardiff Universities new sbarc | spark building will house the world’s first Social Science Research Park ( SPARK ) , where 400 experts will develop partnerships with private, public and Third Sector partners. Co-location brings opportunities to connect, collaborate and create solutions to pressing societal problems.

Combining expertise from 13 internationally leading, specialist academic groups in a vibrant bespoke hub will help tackle major challenges – climate change, young people’s mental health, crime and security, sustainable places. Designed to create a new community of researchers, policymakers, practitioners, commercial organisations, NGOs and charities, SPARK will provide a new spatial meaning to interdisciplinary and collaborative working.

Covid-19 has impacted public services, society, and the economy. The need for more interdisciplinary, complex, and social science-led research to help society recover from the pandemic is vital.

SPARK centres have been swift to respond to current societal challenges. Our researchers are helping young people with mental health and wellbeing, identifying the contribution of civil society to the recovery, and using innovative data sets to provide ‘live’ analyses of the impact of the pandemic. They are analysing how place-based approaches can aide the recovery, understanding how the pandemic might change our work habits or environmental decision-making and providing much-needed analysis and ideas for sustainable economic recovery.

All of this is central to the work of SPARK – where social science research is solution-orientated and curiosity-driven.

All sbarc | spark tenants will have access to new state-of-the-art sbarc facilities – lettable, fully furnished, and serviced units, plus innovation spaces, offices, labs, break-out areas. The building offers reception services, 24/7 key card access, internet connectivity (speeds up to 500 Mbps), telephony services, 24-hour support, tea points and an onsite café. More information is available here: or email [email protected]