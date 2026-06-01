‘Wales Has the Talent, Ambition and Infrastructure to Compete at the Highest Level in AI’

Wales now has the infrastructure alongside the talent and ambition to play a leading role in AI.

That was the message at the Welsh launch of the UK's £500 million Sovereign AI Fund, which was held at Tramshed Tech in Cardiff. The event brought together founders, investors, academics and industry leaders to mark the launch of the UK Government's new venture fund, dedicated to backing Britain's AI founders and strengthening the UK's position as a global AI superpower.

Mark John, co-founder of Tramshed Tech, said:

“Wales has the talent, the ambition and now the infrastructure to compete at the highest level in AI. Events like this are how we make that real, connecting our founders to the capital and conversations that can genuinely change the trajectory of their businesses. We're committed to putting the Welsh technology sector firmly on the UK's AI map.”

Will Bushby, SOV/AI Ventures Lead, outlined the ambition and vision behind the new fund, with discussion focused on how the Wales and the West regional partnership can open up funding opportunities for Welsh startups and scaleups.

Tramshed Tech co-founders Mark John and Louise Harris MBE spoke about the significance of the partnership for the Welsh tech ecosystem and the role Tramshed Tech plays as a route to funding for founders across Wales.

The launch event also featured Simon McIntosh-Smith of the Bristol Centre for Supercomputing, who spoke about the capabilities of Isambard AI, a supercomputer delivering the combined computing power of all existing UK supercomputers, multiplied by two. Founder Talfan Evans, Cursive AI, shared how that capability is already being applied to real-world challenges across healthcare, industry and beyond.

Louise Harris MBE, co-founder of Tramshed Tech, said:

“Our role is to make sure Welsh founders can access every opportunity available to them and that starts with bringing the right people into the same room. The Sovereign AI Fund is a significant moment for the UK, and we're proud that Wales isn't just part of that story but helping to shape it.”

Tramshed Tech continues to expand its programmes and events across South Wales, with a growing catalogue of AI-focused Ventures and Skills offerings launching later this year, including AI Enable and AI Hackathon events.

Founders and businesses interested in getting involved can join the waiting list or subscribe to the Tramshed Tech newsletter via their website: https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/