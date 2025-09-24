Wales ‘Has Potential to Become Global Leader’ in Sustainability Innovation

Wales could play a leading role in the global shift towards sustainability with further support and investment to reach its potential, say industry leaders.

Speaking on The Wales Tech Week Podcast, guests highlighted how Wales is carving out a niche in developing technology which can deliver both environmental and economic benefits.

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, the creators of Wales Tech Week, hosts the podcast. She said sustainability is now “a business imperative, not a side project”.

She added:

“From clean tech start-ups to established firms integrating green technologies across their operations, we are hearing how innovation is reshaping business models for a low carbon future. Whether it’s energy management systems, electric fleets, circular manufacturing or AI-driven tracking, these solutions aren’t just good for the planet, they make very good commercial sense too.”

Wales Tech Week, which takes place between November 24 and 26 at the ICC Wales in Newport, will showcase these technologies under the theme of “Tech for the Planet”, sitting alongside “Tech for People” and “Tech for Performance”.

Avril said the ambition for Wales needed to be to connect the energy of start-ups, the capability of scale-ups, and the expertise of multinationals with the right government and investment levers to deliver long-term impact.

One area where Wales is already demonstrating international strength is in compound semiconductors. The CSconnected cluster in South Wales brings together industry, academia and investors, building on more than £200 million of public and private sector backing in recent years. The cluster is now seen as a model for how public–private partnerships can accelerate growth in strategically important sectors.

Steve Kent, Head of ESG Advisory at Arcadis, which is Wales Tech Week's Sustainability Partner, said:

“CSconnected was delivered from a partnership between Cardiff University, private investors and government, and I think that shows a model which might be needed again.”

For Ieuan Rosser, Founder of FLS Group, digital tools are already changing how logistics firms approach sustainability. He pointed to government figures showing that almost one in three freight vehicles still run empty.

“That level of inefficiency highlights the opportunity we have,” he said. “At FLS we used technology to reduce empty mileage, saving 600,000kg of carbon last year without switching to alternative fuels. Digital innovation is allowing us to support clients with their indirect emissions, providing accredited data they can rely on.”

Ieuan welcomed the role of Welsh Government and the Development Bank of Wales in supporting innovation but said there is more to do.

“In Wales we’ve got amazing companies doing great things and we need to build on that, he said. “More options for investment would make a big difference. Promotion through initiatives like Wales Tech Week is important, and we should be looking at opportunities like EV infrastructure to create hubs that give haulage firms a route to decarbonisation.”

Nick Tune, Cchief Eexecutive of OptimiseAI, agreed that digital technology is central to the transition.

His company, a Cardiff University spin-out, is using digital twins, machine learning and AI to optimise energy use in buildings and infrastructure.

“Historically consultants would audit a building and produce a report with recommendations,” said Nick. “The difference now is that we have real-time data. With the right AI tools, businesses can act on live insights and focus on continuous improvement. It helps to save money, improve performance and lower emissions at the same time.”

Nick said that while early investment from the Development Bank of Wales and other partners had been vital, greater support will be needed if Wales is to capitalise on its strengths.

“We need universities to be more proactive in developing spin-outs and for investment to stay in Wales rather than leaving the country,” he said. “Too often, major projects are funded from outside and the long-term gains flow elsewhere. To create a self-sustaining cycle of innovation, we need to reinvest in our own businesses and people.”

Listen to The Wales Tech Week podcast episode Tech for the Planet: Why Digital Innovation is Key to Sustainability here.

Tech for the Planet is one of the key themes for Wales Tech Week, which takes place at ICC Wales, Newport from November 24 to November 26 2025. Find out more here: https://www.walestechweek.com/