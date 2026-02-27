Wales’ Growing Space Sector Is Creating Opportunity for All

Five years ago Space Wales was established to bring together the organisations and innovators who were beginning to shape a new chapter in Wales’ industrial story. Since then the growth has been remarkable. We now represent more than 100 space-related organisations across the country, employing more than 3,000 people – a number that continues to rise as new companies and collaborations take root.

What is striking about the space sector in Wales is its diversity. Some companies have grown directly from university research. Others have evolved from the aerospace industry, adapting their technology and expertise for use in space. We also see firms working in areas that might not traditionally be linked to space, such as fintech, cybersecurity and communications, finding that their skills are increasingly relevant. In many cases, they are discovering that they have been “space companies” all along without quite realising it.

Space touches almost every part of our daily lives. From navigation systems and weather forecasting to satellite communications and data-driven services, it supports industries far beyond aerospace. That breadth creates opportunity for a wide range of skills, from engineering and manufacturing to software development, data analysis and project management. It also means that people entering the workforce – or looking to change careers – have more routes into the sector than ever before.

At Space Wales, we work closely with the Welsh Government, the UK Space Agency and our parent organisation, Aerospace Wales, to make sure those opportunities are visible and accessible. Our mission is to connect businesses, academia and government so that innovation and skills development move hand in hand.

One of the best examples of Welsh innovation in action came earlier this year, when Space Forge, based in the Cardiff Capital Region, launched the first Welsh-built satellite into orbit. Their work shows what is possible when cutting-edge technology and sustainable thinking come together. The company is developing materials in space that can be brought back to Earth and used to improve the efficiency of semiconductors and electronics manufacturing. It’s a perfect illustration of how research in orbit can deliver benefits for life on the ground.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our 2022 strategy, Wales – A Sustainable Space Nation, sets out how we can grow the sector responsibly, balancing innovation with environmental awareness. That means thinking not only about how we use space, but also about how space technologies can support sustainability on Earth, from monitoring climate change to improving resource management.

Skills are central to that vision. The Wales Academic Space Partnership brings together all nine Welsh universities to align research, teaching and industry needs. Its work ensures that students are aware of the career paths open to them and that their training matches what employers require. We are also about to publish a capability matrix on the Space Wales website. This will showcase the companies operating across Wales, organised by area of activity, from manufacturing and satellite operations to the use of space data, helping to map the full range of talent and opportunity that exists.

The sector’s foundation in small and medium-sized enterprises is another strength. Most space businesses in Wales are SMEs, agile and ready to collaborate. By connecting them with larger organisations and academic partners, we can create a powerful network capable of taking on complex challenges and winning new projects. That cross-sector collaboration between universities, industry and regional initiatives is exactly what will drive future growth.

For me, one of the most exciting aspects of all this is the inspiration it brings. The space sector shows young people that science and engineering are not distant concepts, but real careers with a future in Wales. It also offers opportunities for those changing direction mid-career or looking to apply their existing skills in a new way. The message is simple: you don’t have to build rockets or be an astronaut to work in space.

Over the next decade, I believe we will see even more diversification – more businesses discovering that their technologies, data or expertise have a role to play in space. And as that happens, the opportunities for individuals, for supply chains and for communities will grow.

Wales has always been a place of industry and innovation. The difference now is that its ambition reaches far beyond the horizon. Space is not somewhere else – it’s a sector that is already here, and it is open to everyone willing to look up and get involved.

Dr Rosie Cane talks about this and more in the Cardiff Capital Region podcast episode Space Innovation: South East Wales at the Frontier. Listen to the podcast here.