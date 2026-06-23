Wales’ Foreign Investment ‘Boosts Economy and Jobs Market’

2025-26 saw the biggest increase in foreign investment in Wales since 2020-21, with 75 foreign investment projects creating more than 1,500 jobs.

Statistics released by the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade show an increase for the second year in a row in the number of foreign investments coming to Wales, alongside a rise in the number of jobs created or protected.

The UK Government is investing in two AI Growth Zones, two Investment Zones for North and South Wales, and the Anglesey and Celtic Freeports. Taken together these projects are supported by more than £380 million in UK Government funding and are designed to build on Wales’s strengths in advanced manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences, it said.

The recently-signed Defence Growth Deal for Wales, backed by a further £50 million of UK Government funding, also cements Wales as a leader in autonomous defence technology, it added.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“These latest figures show that Wales is punching above its weight. The UK Government is backing the industries of the future in Wales and creating the right conditions to attract yet more investment. “This has been a driving motivation behind our new initiative, Brand Wales, which is designed to attract inward investment and promote Wales as a brilliant place to do business. “We want to ensure that the economic opportunities offered by Wales sit at the forefront of the minds of global investors.”

Welsh Government Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: