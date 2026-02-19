Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 Finalists Unveiled

The finalists for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 have officially been revealed, celebrating the people and businesses shaping the future of Welsh food and drink.

With a record number of entries submitted, this year’s shortlist reflects the strength, ambition and diversity of an industry rooted in quality and driven by innovation, the awards organisers said. From skilled apprentices and ambitious start-ups to established producers, exporters and sustainability leaders, the finalists represent the very best of Wales’ vibrant food and drink landscape, they added.

Supported by Castell Howell, the Wales Food and Drink Awards continue to recognise the passion, resilience and creativity that make Welsh food and drink a source of national pride.

Haydn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Castell Howell and headline sponsor, said:

“Each year the calibre of entries grows stronger, and 2026 has been no exception. Selecting a shortlist was a challenge, reflecting the exceptional skill, ambition and creativity found throughout the Welsh food and drink industry. Congratulations to all our finalists; we’re excited to celebrate your achievements in April.’’

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the Wales Food & Drink Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, emphasised the significance of the awards, saying:

“This year’s finalists truly reflect the strength and spirit of Welsh food and drink. Their commitment, creativity and ambition continue to move the industry forward. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the finalists during the judging process in March and celebrating their achievements together at the awards evening in April.”

All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Rhys Iley, UK Retail and Operations Director for Costa Coffee. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector including Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, MD of Halen Môn, and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andrew Martin Head of Food, Drink and Agri-tech at AMRC Cymru, Bethan Grylls, Editor of Food Manufacture, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, Caroline Dawson, Founder of Fodder Lass Consulting, Robin Jones, Former Managing Director of Jones Village Bakery and Gruffudd Roberts, Groceries & Regional buyer with M&S.

Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:

“The breadth and quality of entries this year has been exceptional. From outstanding products to compelling business stories, the judging process highlighted just how strong and forward-thinking the Welsh food and drink sector has become. Reaching a final shortlist was no easy task. My thanks to everyone who entered, and congratulations to the finalists on this well-deserved recognition.”

Finalists for 2026 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:

Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Cambrian Training

Caleb Blackwell – Blacks Pies

Jonathan Brian Pasley – Bunch of Grapes / Cwrw Otley Brewery

Antony Stedman Ockwell – Filco Foods

Kyren Gray – Pembrokeshire Creamery

Jack Hale – Puffin Produce

Artisan Business of the Year – Sponsored by Beacon Compliance

Albert Rees Ltd T/A Carmarthen Ham

BRØD – The Danish Bakery

Fablas Ice Cream

Heist Chocolate

Nora's Kitchen

The Crafty Pickle Co. Live Fermented Foods

Business Resilience Award

Braces Bakery

Norton and Yarrow Cheese

Puffin Produce

Wickedly Welsh Chocolate

Drinks Producer of the Year (more than five employees) – Sponsored by Stills

Bluestone Brewing Company

Daisy Bank Dairy

Gower Brewery

Penderyn Distillery

Wrexham Lager Beer Company

Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Wales

Chris Blackwell – Blacks Pies

Mark Pavey – Conwy Kombucha

Anne-Marie Harries – Farmers Food at Home

Megan Morgan – Welsh Venison Centre

Scott Magill – Whocult

Exporter of the Year – Sponsored by Azets

Burts Gwalia Bakery

Dunbia UK

Penderyn Distillery

Tregroes waffles

Wrexham Lager Beer Company

Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by NFU Mutual

Country Fresh Eggs

Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products/Sheriffs Biltong

Pembrokeshire Creamery

The Snowdonia Honey Co.

Y Felin

Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda

Bodnant Welsh Food

GRAIN

James Food Hall, Pyle Garden Centre

Old Railway Line Garden Centre

Ross Clarke – Writer

Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James

Capital Cuisine / Traybakers

Dewi James a'i Gwmni

Dunbia UK

Joe’s Ice Cream

The Welsh Sausage Company

Tregroes waffles

Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales

Braces Bakery

Gowerview Foods

Grub Kitchen

Marios Ice-Cream

Micro Acres Wales

The Gower Gin Company

The Pudding Compartment

Local Community Award

Awen Cultural Trust

Cegin Mr Henry

South Caernarfon Creameries

The Halfway Tal-y-Coed

Ty Tanglwtst Dairy

Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by Mentera

Naomi Griffiths – Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria

Brittany James – Lewis Pies Ltd

Alun Wyn Jones – Mimosa Rwm

Tomos Owen – Smwddis Swig Smoothies CYF

Adrian Morales Maillo – Sobremesa Drinks

Tilly Squire – Village Bakery (Wrexham)

Scale-up Company of the Year – Sponsored by BIC Innovation

Lean Kitchen

Porthcawl Distillery

The Pudding Compartment

Welshhomestead Smokery

Small Drinks Producer of the Year (less than five employees)

Bon Homie Drinks

Papa Moonshine

Pendraig Spirits

St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery

Tumptonics

Wrexham Cider

Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru

Donalds Pies

Flavour Moments

Kilted Dragon Distillery

Mai Chai

Mr Holt's Ltd

Sustainable Values Award – – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery

Bluestone Brewing Company

Country Fresh Eggs

Flawsome! Drinks

Kepak Merthyr

Tidy Tea

The awards are also supported and sponsored by Business News Wales, Poet Systems, Cleartech Live.

The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at the Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea on the 16th April.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards here.