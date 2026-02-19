Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 Finalists Unveiled

The finalists for the Wales Food and Drink Awards 2026 have officially been revealed, celebrating the people and businesses shaping the future of Welsh food and drink.
With a record number of entries submitted, this year’s shortlist reflects the strength, ambition and diversity of an industry rooted in quality and driven by innovation, the awards organisers said. From skilled apprentices and ambitious start-ups to established producers, exporters and sustainability leaders, the finalists represent the very best of Wales’ vibrant food and drink landscape, they added.
Supported by Castell Howell, the Wales Food and Drink Awards continue to recognise the passion, resilience and creativity that make Welsh food and drink a source of national pride.
Haydn Pugh, Sales and Marketing Director at Castell Howell and headline sponsor, said:
“Each year the calibre of entries grows stronger, and 2026 has been no exception. Selecting a shortlist was a challenge, reflecting the exceptional skill, ambition and creativity found throughout the Welsh food and drink industry. Congratulations to all our finalists; we’re excited to celebrate your achievements in April.’’
Liz Brookes, Co-Founder of the Wales Food & Drink Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, emphasised the significance of the awards, saying:
“This year’s finalists truly reflect the strength and spirit of Welsh food and drink. Their commitment, creativity and ambition continue to move the industry forward. I’m really looking forward to meeting all the finalists during the judging process in March and celebrating their achievements together at the awards evening in April.”
All finalists are invited to attend an interview chaired by Rhys Iley, UK Retail and Operations Director for Costa Coffee. The panel is made up of sponsors and selection of experts in the sector including Alison Lea-Wilson MBE, MD of Halen Môn, and deputy chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andrew Martin Head of Food, Drink and Agri-tech at AMRC Cymru, Bethan Grylls, Editor of Food Manufacture, Yash C Dhutia, MD of Ferrari’s Coffee, Caroline Dawson, Founder of Fodder Lass Consulting, Robin Jones, Former Managing Director of Jones Village Bakery and Gruffudd Roberts, Groceries & Regional buyer with M&S.
Rhys Iley, Chair of Judges, said:
“The breadth and quality of entries this year has been exceptional. From outstanding products to compelling business stories, the judging process highlighted just how strong and forward-thinking the Welsh food and drink sector has become. Reaching a final shortlist was no easy task. My thanks to everyone who entered, and congratulations to the finalists on this well-deserved recognition.”
Finalists for 2026 Wales Food and Drink Awards are:
Apprentice of the year – Sponsored by Cambrian Training
- Caleb Blackwell – Blacks Pies
- Jonathan Brian Pasley – Bunch of Grapes / Cwrw Otley Brewery
- Antony Stedman Ockwell – Filco Foods
- Kyren Gray – Pembrokeshire Creamery
- Jack Hale – Puffin Produce
Artisan Business of the Year – Sponsored by Beacon Compliance
- Albert Rees Ltd T/A Carmarthen Ham
- BRØD – The Danish Bakery
- Fablas Ice Cream
- Heist Chocolate
- Nora's Kitchen
- The Crafty Pickle Co. Live Fermented Foods
Business Resilience Award
- Braces Bakery
- Norton and Yarrow Cheese
- Puffin Produce
- Wickedly Welsh Chocolate
Drinks Producer of the Year (more than five employees) – Sponsored by Stills
- Bluestone Brewing Company
- Daisy Bank Dairy
- Gower Brewery
- Penderyn Distillery
- Wrexham Lager Beer Company
Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Wales
- Chris Blackwell – Blacks Pies
- Mark Pavey – Conwy Kombucha
- Anne-Marie Harries – Farmers Food at Home
- Megan Morgan – Welsh Venison Centre
- Scott Magill – Whocult
Exporter of the Year – Sponsored by Azets
- Burts Gwalia Bakery
- Dunbia UK
- Penderyn Distillery
- Tregroes waffles
- Wrexham Lager Beer Company
Farm to Fork Producer of the Year – Sponsored by NFU Mutual
- Country Fresh Eggs
- Cwmfarm Charcuterie Products/Sheriffs Biltong
- Pembrokeshire Creamery
- The Snowdonia Honey Co.
- Y Felin
Food and Drink Champion of the Year – Sponsored by Asda
- Bodnant Welsh Food
- GRAIN
- James Food Hall, Pyle Garden Centre
- Old Railway Line Garden Centre
- Ross Clarke – Writer
Food Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Hugh James
- Capital Cuisine / Traybakers
- Dewi James a'i Gwmni
- Dunbia UK
- Joe’s Ice Cream
- The Welsh Sausage Company
- Tregroes waffles
Innovation Award – Supported by Food Innovation Wales
- Braces Bakery
- Gowerview Foods
- Grub Kitchen
- Marios Ice-Cream
- Micro Acres Wales
- The Gower Gin Company
- The Pudding Compartment
Local Community Award
- Awen Cultural Trust
- Cegin Mr Henry
- South Caernarfon Creameries
- The Halfway Tal-y-Coed
- Ty Tanglwtst Dairy
Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by Mentera
- Naomi Griffiths – Iâl Bakery, Coleg Cambria
- Brittany James – Lewis Pies Ltd
- Alun Wyn Jones – Mimosa Rwm
- Tomos Owen – Smwddis Swig Smoothies CYF
- Adrian Morales Maillo – Sobremesa Drinks
- Tilly Squire – Village Bakery (Wrexham)
Scale-up Company of the Year – Sponsored by BIC Innovation
- Lean Kitchen
- Porthcawl Distillery
- The Pudding Compartment
- Welshhomestead Smokery
Small Drinks Producer of the Year (less than five employees)
- Bon Homie Drinks
- Papa Moonshine
- Pendraig Spirits
- St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery
- Tumptonics
- Wrexham Cider
Start-Up of the Year – Sponsored by FDF Cymru
- Donalds Pies
- Flavour Moments
- Kilted Dragon Distillery
- Mai Chai
- Mr Holt's Ltd
Sustainable Values Award – – Sponsored by Pembrokeshire Creamery
- Bluestone Brewing Company
- Country Fresh Eggs
- Flawsome! Drinks
- Kepak Merthyr
- Tidy Tea
The awards are also supported and sponsored by Business News Wales, Poet Systems, Cleartech Live.
The winners will be announced at the black-tie awards ceremony, hosted at the Swansea Building Society Arena, Swansea on the 16th April.
Tickets are now on sale for the Wales Food and Drink Awards here.