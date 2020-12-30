Wales’ Five Star Builder is Creating Better Places to Live

Awarded five stars for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation in an independent survey this year, Redrow was established in 1974 and is now one of the most successful and acclaimed homebuilders in the country.

Headquartered in Ewloe in Flintshire, Redrow built over 4,000 premium new homes across Wales and England and reported revenue of £1.3 billion for the year ending 28th June 2020. £187 million was invested in community infrastructure during this period with 93% of products, services and labour procured locally.

Redrow has also recently achieved the ‘Global Good Company’ of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with charity The Wildlife Trusts. Furthermore, the company is one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Redrow directly employs 338 people across Wales, 15% of which are trainees, graduates or apprentices. Cardiff’s garden city, Plas Dwr accounts for three of 11 sites currently under development in Wales alongside Millstone View at Penymynydd in Flintshire, De Clare Gardens in Caerphilly, Carnegie Court in Bassaleg, The Hollies and The Cedars at Great Milton Park, Llanwern, Mill Meadows in Sudbrook and Plas Ty Draw and Churchlands in Lisvane.

Nigel Palmer, Managing Director of Redrow in South Wales said:

“At Redrow we are committed to creating long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders by developing thriving communities with high quality homes that provide a better way to live.

“Our award-winning homes are much loved by our customers and we want to ensure that the places and communities we create are equally valued. That’s why we developed our own placemaking principles. The Redrow 8 underpins all of our developments in Wales and England; incorporating the most up-to-date urban design principles and ensuring that we leave a legacy of attractive, sustainable and vibrant places to live for generations to come.

“A high quality lifestyle for our customers delivers growing returns for our shareholders. Indeed, it is our commitment to developing thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people that delivers significant value to investors and the wider community.”

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Visit redrow.co.uk for more details.