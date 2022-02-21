Wales’ First High-Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Hub Opens in Swansea

Move marks a step-change in the country’s EV charging infrastructure ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles

Wales’ first high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging hub has opened at Moto Swansea, marking a step-change in the country’s EV charging infrastructure and will support drivers to switch to EVs ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles.

The advanced Electric Hub, part of the Gridserve Electric Highway – one of the UK’s leading EV charging networks – initially hosts six 350kW high-power EV charge points, with the ability to quickly add a further six high power chargers as soon as they are required.

All chargers will be supplied with 100% net zero carbon energy from Gridserve’s solar farms, accept contactless payment for maximum accessibility, and have the ability to deliver 100-miles of range in less than 10 minutes.

Located at junction 47 on the M4 at Moto Swansea, the hub supports the Welsh Government’s plans to slash emissions from transport, a sector responsible for 17% of the country’s overall emissions. The Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy for Wales commits to delivering 4,000 rapid chargers across the country over the next decade – of which just 3% are already installed.

Lack of public charging infrastructure is a known barrier to EV adoption and has historically led to regional disparities in EV registrations. Currently, Wales has one of the lowest numbers of EV charge points per head of population in the UK and southwest Wales has just half the average proportion of EVs when compared with the rest of the UK.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said:

Our mission is to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in the shortest possible timeframes to help prevent the worst impacts of climate change. This is a landmark project for Gridserve and Moto and the first high-power charging facility of its kind for Wales. We’re really excited to be demonstrating that all parts of the UK should be able to embrace the EV revolution. We cannot let a lack of infrastructure prevent drivers from realising the myriad of benefits that come with driving an electric vehicle. This project will help deliver the confidence for more people to make the switch to EVs, as well as support the growing number of people who already have.”

Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto, added:

“We are accelerating our ambition to open Ultra Rapid Charging Hubs at all of our Motorway Service Areas over the coming 12 months and are delighted with the progress that our partnership with Gridserve is making. We launched our first EV Hub with 24 Ultra Rapid chargers at Moto Rugby last year and EV drivers have loved it, we are super confident we’ll see the same level of success here at Moto Swansea.”

Mike Hedges, MS for Swansea East said: