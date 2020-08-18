Wales Firms Launch Construction Covid-19 Course

Two south Wales businesses specialising in the construction industry have collaborated to devise an accredited COVID-19 safe working training course.

CovCert is an online programme designed to provide employees with an understanding of how to work safely to minimise the risks from COVID-19 to themselves and their colleagues as construction sites continue to re-open throughout the country.

Swansea headquartered Green Hat Consulting have collaborated with Cardiff based recruitment specialists Sphere Solutions to devise the programme, which is designed to educate construction workers and ensure construction sites are, and continue to be, safe and compliant.

James Hughes, Managing Director of Sphere Solutions said:

“Following the lifting of some lockdown measures, it is encouraging to see a steady return to work for many construction companies and their workforces across the country. We are optimistic this will increase further in the coming months, and with the rising volume of personnel on site, it becomes increasingly important for workers and site managers to be aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and the measures required to control it, in line with government guidance”.

CovCert provides three course options covering different staff responsibility levels. Employees, supervisors and appointed safety representatives can each undertake accreditation, which, in addition to giving essential advice on safe working environments, can also be used as part of annual CPD requirements.

Andrew Warring, Managing Director of Green Hat Consulting, said:

“CovCert is aimed at employees who are returning to work on construction sites and in shops, offices and factories. The courses are intended to raise COVID-19 awareness and provide employees with the knowledge required to minimise the risk of transmission and infection within the workplace, as well as providing an induction for new employees which informs on up to date guidance”.

Construction sites can be particularly complex environments to safely manage, given the number of different contractors and tradespeople that can be on site at any given time. This presents a growing need for site teams at all levels to be aware of best practice measures.

Speaking on the launch of programme, John Jones, Health, Safety & Training Officer at John Weaver Contractors commented:

“We have been waiting for accredited COVID 19 courses exactly like these to become available. The safety of our staff, and everyone who may visit the sites on which we operate is essential to us, and being able to educate our employees at all levels is very welcome.”

The course, depending on the one undertaken, will take between one and two hours to complete through online delivery and assessment, is being facilitated by Green Hat Consulting and registration for the course can be made online: https://www.greenhat-consulting.co.uk/covcert-training/