Wales Fintech Festival 2026 to Host Innovate Finance Pitch360 Event

Fintech startup and scaleup businesses are set to compete at an Innovate Finance Pitch360 event at the Wales Fintech Festival.

The fintech pitching competition will take place as part of the festival’s wider programme, and will be hosted by Innovate Finance. It will bring together a selection of high-growth fintech startups and scaleups to compete head-to-head in front of an expert judging panel, investors, and industry leaders.

Henry Engelhardt, entrepreneur and founder of Admiral Group, has been confirmed as a judge for this year’s competition and will join a panel of industry experts including Kevin Smith – Venture Comet, Siwan Rees – NatWest, Rachel Hillier, – Capital Law, Jerry Main – Philip Hare & Associates, and Yan Manka representing Mastercard to assess finalists during the live “pitch battle”.

Henry Engelhardt, founder of Admiral Group, said:

“I’m delighted to be joining the judging panel for Innovate Finance’s Pitch360 at the Wales Fintech Festival. Wales has a strong track record of building innovative, high-growth businesses, and pitch sessions like this play an important role in giving entrepreneurs the visibility, connections and confidence they need to take their ideas further. “I’m looking forward to hearing from the finalists, learning more about the problems they are solving, and seeing the ambition and creativity coming through the next generation of fintech businesses.”

The finalists that have been selected for Pitch360 will present their businesses live on stage, competing for recognition and exposure among fintech leaders and investors who are attending the festival.

Prizes include a one-year free Innovate Finance membership, a speaking opportunity at IFGS 2027, two complimentary tickets to IFGS 2027, 1-2-1 connections with investors, a dedicated marketing campaign across social, email and newsletters announcing the Pitch360 2026 winners.

Sarah Jones, CEO of Fintech Wales, said:

“Innovate Finance’s Pitch360 is a brilliant opportunity to put emerging fintech talent in front of the people who can help accelerate their growth. Working with Innovate Finance to bring the competition to Wales’s first fintech festival reflects our shared commitment to championing fintech innovation and creating stronger connections across the UK ecosystem. “The calibre of judges joining our Pitch360 session reflects the expert profile of Wales as a fintech destination. Bringing together respected leaders from across fintech, investment and financial services will give finalists access to invaluable insight, experience and industry connections. We’re excited to see the ideas, ambition and innovation they bring to the stage.”

Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with FinTech Wales once again to bring Innovate Finance's Pitch360 to Wales, this year as part of the first-ever Wales Fintech Festival. We know that the next generation of transformative fintech businesses will come from every corner of the UK, and the Welsh fintech ecosystem boasts some of the most exciting businesses and talent across the country. The founders who take that stage on June 3rd will get access to insight, advice and connections that can positively impact the trajectory of their businesses. I cannot wait to see the ambition and talent on stage this year in Wales.”

The competition forms part of the wider Wales Fintech Festival, which will take place at Swansea Building Society Arena on June 3rd and bring together fintech companies, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem partners for a programme of networking, discussion, and innovation-focused events. Anne Boden MBE, founder of Starling Bank, is delivering the headline speech at the festival.

For more information about Wales Fintech Festival and to buy tickets, visit here.