Wales ‘Faces Infrastructure Shortfall Without Urgent Reform’

The National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW) has warned that Wales risks falling behind on its long-term infrastructure needs unless barriers to planning, funding and delivery are confronted in the next Senedd term.

The independent advisory body has launched two major studies examining what infrastructure Wales will require over the next 80 years, and what must change to enable more effective and resilient delivery.

As the Senedd elections draw closer, the Commission said it was optimistic that a new Welsh Government will see the value in NICW recommendations that have yet to be implemented, leading to faster progress across several key areas such as renewable energy and flooding.

While Wales has well-developed policy and consenting frameworks, many projects continue to face delays or fail to progress altogether. The Commission argues that without systemic reform, this pattern will persist, undermining economic resilience, climate commitments and public confidence.

Through the Wales Infrastructure Assessment and the Infrastructure Delivery Report, NICW aims to challenge policymakers, infrastructure providers and stakeholders to confront these barriers and engage in a serious debate to deliver a ‘Future Wales’ fit for the next Senedd term and beyond.

Key findings in the reports include:

Wales’ infrastructure is being held back by long-standing challenges. Major projects are slowed by complex approval processes, short political and funding cycles, and a shortage of skilled workers. Together, these issues create delays and uncertainty, limiting Wales’ ability to deliver the infrastructure it needs.

A lack of joined-up planning is weakening progress. Transport, energy and digital systems are often planned separately, with limited coordination or data sharing. This leads to disconnected decisions and missed opportunities.

Confidence among communities and investors is fragile. Frequent political changes, short-term funding and inconsistent engagement make it harder to build trust. This uncertainty can discourage long-term investment and disrupt project delivery.

Improvement is possible with decisive action. The Commission has identified eight priority actions to strengthen how infrastructure is planned and delivered, including providing longer-term funding certainty, investing in skills, reforming planning processes, improving collaboration and engaging communities earlier.

Better data and long-term thinking are essential. The Wales Infrastructure Assessment draws on approaches used by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission to bring together insights across energy, water, transport, the circular economy and digital, to help policymakers make more informed, future-focused decisions.

Dr David Clubb, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales, said:

“Wales has no shortage of ambition. What we face is a shortage of delivery. If we do not address the structural barriers within the system, from how projects are prioritised and funded to how risk is managed, we will not meet the infrastructure needs of current or future generations. “The next Senedd must be prepared to make long-term, and sometimes difficult, choices.”

Kate Jarritt, Project Leader at Arup, said: