Wales Faces Housing Crisis New Research Reveals

Wales’ most influential and innovative think-tank, the Bevan Foundation has warned that Wales faces an imminent housing crisis unless immediate action is taken to support households affected by the pandemic.

A staggering one in ten households live in insecure housing, with 80,000 households having already had to, or been notified that they will have to find a new home. This is despite action taken by the UK and Welsh Governments to protect people’s homes over the duration of the pandemic.

Dr Steffan Evans of the Bevan Foundation said:

“Everyone deserves to live in a warm and secure home, but our latest research shows that too many people are denied this. Both the UK and Welsh Governments did the right thing at the outset of the pandemic by protecting people’s homes and supporting homeless people. Unless immediate action is taken all that good work will be undone.”

There are concerns that the situation could deteriorate further. Some of the temporary protections that have supported people on the lowest incomes over the course of the pandemic are coming to an end, despite a challenging economic landscape. Whilst there are signs that the economy may be beginning to recover as restrictions are eased, this is not yet benefitting low-income households. More than one in five households (21 per cent) with a net income of less than £20,000 actually saw their income drop between January and May 2021.

Given such a challenging landscape it is not surprising that low-income households have also struggled to meet other costs over recent months. Thousands of Welsh households have had to cut back on everyday items such as heating (16 per cent) and food for adults (15 per cent). Others have fallen into debt with 10 per cent of Welsh households falling behind on a bill and 17 per cent borrowing money to pay a bill. Households expect this situation to deteriorate further.

Dr Steffan Evans said: