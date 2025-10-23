Wales Event Tackles Challenges and Opportunities Facing Environmental Health Profession

A major conference that has seen key figures in environmental and public health in Wales come together in Cardiff has been hailed ‘a resounding success’.

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) Wales Conference 2025, held in partnership with Environmental Health Wales, saw a packed two days of speakers, workshops and exhibitions at the Hilton Hotel in the heart of the Welsh capital.

Across the event there were presentations and discussions on topics that impact the work of environmental and public health professionals, with best practice shared and links made.

On day one, Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for the Welsh Government opened proceedings with a keynote address on tackling the environmental determinants of health for a healthier and fairer Wales.

This was followed by an update on work to make Wales a ‘Marmot Nation’, which aims to see public health expert Sir Michael Marmot’s eight principles adopted to eliminate unfair and avoidable differences in health which can be caused by where people live, the job they do and how they are treated in society.

Keith Reid, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Public Health in the Welsh Government spoke alongside Marie Brousseau-Navarro, Deputy Commissioner and Director for Health at the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales office and Stephen Vickers, Joint Chief Executive at Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen County Borough Council.

They spoke about the success in Torfaen, which was an early adopter of the Marmot principles when the wider Gwent area became a Marmot region, as well as the role of environmental health in these endeavours.

There was also an update on the first day on Health Impact Assessment (HIA) (Wales) regulations delivered by Professor Liz Green, the Programme Director for HIA with Public Health Wales.

In the evening delegates were able to enjoy a social evening to carry on conversations from the day and enjoy dinner and entertainment, with a highlight being a presentation made to the former Chair of Environmental Health Wales Ceri Edwards of an CIEH Honorary Fellowship, in recognition of her distinguished service and outstanding contribution to the advancement of environmental health.

The morning of day two saw more workshops covering topics ranging from sunbed regulations and public health outbreaks to innovative solutions and technology in tackling damp and mould.

Delegates then returned to the main conference hall for a panel-led discussion on improving health through housing solutions, including updates on Rent Smart Wales, from their Operations Manager Bethan Jones and from Warm Wales, with its Director of Partnerships and Development Joanna Seymour.

The afternoon of day two was headlined by a session on the future health protection system post Covid chaired by Sarah Johns, Chief Environmental Public Health Officer for the Welsh Government, before a look at the future strategies and priorities of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) with its Chief Executive Katie Pettifer.

The conference wrapped up with a talk from Annmarie Staunton, Senior Policy Advisor at the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) on tackling emerging health and safety issues, and finally a deep dive into the future of the environmental health workforce chaired by CIEH President Mark Elliott and Chair of Environmental Health Wales Sian James.

CIEH President Mark Elliott said:

“It was a genuine pleasure to welcome so many passionate and committed environmental health professionals to our conference in my home city of Cardiff. It was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the outstanding work happening across Wales and to explore the wider challenges and opportunities facing our profession. “I’m incredibly grateful to all the speakers who generously shared their time and expertise, delivering engaging sessions on the vital issues that shape our work and affect our communities. A heartfelt thank you as well to our generous sponsors and everyone who joined us over the two days – your enthusiasm and contributions made the CIEH Wales Conference 2025 a resounding success.”

Chair of Environmental Health Wales Sian James said:

“It was a real pleasure to welcome our environmental health community to Wales and collaborate with CIEH on delivering such a dynamic and thought-provoking event. The conference sparked meaningful conversations and tackled a wide range of pressing issues that shape the daily work of our profession. “The energy and insight shared throughout the event were truly inspiring. I’m confident that everyone who attended – whether new to the field or seasoned professionals – left with fresh perspectives, renewed motivation, and a deeper sense of connection to our shared mission.”