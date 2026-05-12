Wales Employee Ownership Conference to Return for Second Year

The Wales Employee Ownership Conference is set to return for a second year.

Geldards and partners Azets, RBC Brewin Dolphin and Thomas Carroll are hosting the conference, which champions the employee ownership movement across Wales.

The conference, set to be held at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday June 11, brings together businesses considering Employee Ownership and companies which have already become employee owned, offering advice and expertise from those firms who have completed the EO journey.

More and more businesses are realising the benefits of moving to an Employee Ownership Trust model as an effective means of succession planning, the organisers said. Transferring ownership of the business to its employees by means of a trust safeguards the heritage and legacy of a company and rewards employees who have contributed to the success of the business, they added.

According to the Employee Ownership Association there are more than 2,500 EO businesses in the UK.

Geldards has advised numerous businesses on becoming employee owned and supported the employees throughout the process.

Discussion panels at the conference will cover topics including EOT Valuation, Insurance, Funding, Succession Planning, Incentivising Staff and embedding an EO Culture. Practical sessions will provide information and advice for businesses alongside a real life case study from PBShop, who transitioned to an EOT structure almost seven years ago.

Andrew Evans, Geldards Partner, said:

“The conference will be an ideal opportunity to hear from a range of speakers on topics specific to the EO sector and is aimed at trustees and employees from new and existing employee owned businesses. All the speakers have specific EO industry experience.”

To find out more and book your place visit here.