Wales Emerges as UK’s Fastest-Growing Region for Investment

Wales recorded the strongest regional investment growth across the UK during the first half of 2026.

Total investment rose to £159.3 million in the latest reporting period – an increase of more than 530 per cent compared with H2 2025, according to the Barclays Regional Investment Map, which provides insights into UK company funding and growth.

This includes an £81 million funding round for IQE, a semiconductor supplier developing essential base materials for semiconductor chip production.

Welsh-based technology businesses are creating jobs and strengthening domestic advanced manufacturing capacity, the researchers said. The IQE deal suggests that agglomeration benefits are building in Wales, with the Newport-based semiconductor catapult helping anchor the sector as a national cluster for semiconductor production and supply, they said.

More widely, growth has been driven by a strong performance in high-value sectors, particularly Digital and Technologies, which expanded by 2.5 per cent to 5,807 businesses, and Defence, which grew by 3.2 per cent. Together with Professional and Business Services and Creative Industries, these sectors form the backbone of Wales's innovation economy.

Wales is now home to more than 30,500 businesses across the eight innovation-intensive sectors in the Industrial Strategy (IS8) dataset. Professional and Business Services remains the largest sector, accounting for almost 40 per cent of the total business base, followed by Creative Industries (24 per cent) and Digital and Technologies (19 per cent).

Greer Hooper, lead for Barclays Corporate Bank in Wales, said:

“It's exciting to see Wales emerge as the UK's fastest-growing region for investment, demonstrating the strength of its innovation ecosystem and the growing attractiveness of Welsh businesses to investors. The rapid expansion of digital, technology and knowledge-intensive sectors is creating a strong platform for future growth, while continued support for commercialisation and scale-up activity will be critical to sustaining this momentum.”

Analysis from Barclays Eagle Labs and Beauhurst shows UK businesses attracted £14.4 billion in equity investment during the first half of 2026, up 26 per cent compared with H2 2025.

The UK's Industrial Strategy sectors, which include Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy, Creative Industries, Digital and Technologies, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Professional and Business Services, and Defence attracted a combined £13.4 billion of total fundraising during H1 2026.

Digital and Technologies remained the UK's leading investment destination, securing £11.6 billion in funding and accounting for 80.8 per cent of the total UK IS8 investment. London's technology ecosystem continued to dominate in overall figures, attracting £9.03 billion of the sector's total investment. However, the number of businesses operating in the sector rose in every region of the UK.

The number of active companies rose across every UK region in the first six months of the year, with circa 5.51 million companies active in H1 2026.