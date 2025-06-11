Wales Could See 117% Surge in Engineering Construction Roles

The engineering construction industry (ECI) workforce in Wales could increase by 117% in the next five years if new nuclear projects in North Wales go ahead, new research suggests.

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) said the ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and water treatment.

The ECITB's Labour Forecasting Tool (LFT) provides insights into workforce numbers across regions and sectors, predicting trends and potential future demand for workers in the industry.

The tool, which was first launched in November 2023, has been updated using findings from the ECITB 2024 Workforce Census and publicly stated timescales on 3,000 active and future ECI projects across Great Britain.

The ECITB’s latest forecast states that the size of the ECI workforce in Wales could grow by 4,460 by 2030, with scaffolders, design technicians and general operatives among the roles most in demand.

The predicted 117% increase is largely dependent on building work starting on the new nuclear power plant at Wylfa in Anglesey, North Wales, which was earmarked as a preferred site by the previous UK Government.

This would bring thousands of jobs and investment to the area, says the ECITB. However, if the nuclear plant is not built, or the project incurs delays, the tool forecasts the ECI workforce may only grow by 550 in Wales, an increase of 14%.

The revised predictions were possible thanks to a record response rate from industry employers for the latest iteration of the ECITB Workforce Census.

The ECITB Workforce Census 2024 offered a comprehensive overview of the ECI workforce in Wales, having gathered data on more than 2,200 workers, covering distribution across sectors, demographic trends, hiring challenges and business opportunities.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: